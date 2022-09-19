Body discovered in Mena house blaze

Mena police and fire officials have asked Arkansas State Police to help investigate after finding a woman's body inside a burning house Saturday afternoon.

The Mena Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 407 1st St. around 1 p.m., according to a Sunday news release from the State Police.

Authorities initially believed the house was unoccupied and had no utility connections, but they discovered the body while attempting to gain control of the fire.

The woman's name wasn't immediately released.

Special agents with the State Police Criminal Investigation Division are trying to determine whether there is a connection between the fire and the disappearance of a woman who lived in the same neighborhood, the release states.

According to the release, the woman's body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, where pathologists will determine the manner and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.