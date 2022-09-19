Cardinals’ scoop-and-score stuns Raiders in overtime

LAS VEGAS -- The Cardinals' season appeared to be falling apart shortly after it began.

One week after getting blown out by Kansas City, they took a 20-0 deficit into the locker room at halftime in Vegas.

But the afternoon ended with Byron Murphy Jr. scooping up a fumble and scoring in overtime for a wild 29-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, his Arizona teammates all sprinting behind him in a frenzy.

The Cardinals got off the brink and into the win column thanks to Kyler Murray, who made one spectacular play after another to show exactly why this team gladly gave him another $230.5 million.

"I had to take over," Murray said. "Do whatever it took to win."

Murphy returned Hunter Renfrow's fumble 59 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 left in overtime, and the Cardinals rallied from that 20-point deficit in the second half before running away with the win Sunday.

Arizona (1-1) trailed 23-7 with less than nine minutes left in regulation, but Murray led two touchdown drives and 2 two-point conversions. He passed for 277 yards, rushed for 28 more and flummoxed the Las Vegas defense with his elusiveness, particularly on a frantic scramble for a remarkable two-point conversion with 8:13 to play.

Murray then scrambled for a 3-yard touchdown on the final snap of regulation before hitting A.J. Green for the tying two-point conversion.

"That's what he can do that nobody else can," defensive end J.J. Watt said. "He gave us opportunities, and we made the most of it."

The Raiders stopped Murray on downs on Arizona's opening drive of overtime, but Renfrow then made a catch and fumbled for the second consecutive play. Isaiah Simmons knocked it loose, and Murphy snagged the ball and sprinted down the Cardinals' sideline.

Murphy nearly ruined his own heroics when he released the ball from his hand right at the goal line, but video review determined he barely scored.

Murray grimaced and winced at the memory of watching Murphy lose the ball an instant after it would have cost the Cardinals dearly.

"I told him, you've got to take the ball home with you," Murray said. "That would have hurt."

Davante Adams and Darren Waller caught early touchdown passes from Derek Carr for the Raiders (0-2), who had the ball for less than 10 minutes in the second half while Murray worked his magic. Carr passed for 252 yards -- just 42 after halftime -- as Las Vegas lost a home opener for the first time since relocating to Nevada in 2020 from Oakland.

The game showcased both the heights and depths of Murray's incredible talent in his first victory since his five-year contract extension was finalized in the offseason.

Murray threw an interception and committed a costly intentional-grounding penalty while passing for just 53 yards in the first half, but then racked up 188 yards through the air.

Murray hit Greg Dortch for a touchdown in the third quarter, and Darrel Williams rushed for a score with 8:13 left before Murray made a jaw-dropping improvisational run for a two-point conversion, running horizontally across the field during roughly 20 seconds with the ball. He ran 84.9 yards on the play, according to Next Gen Stats.

Murray then led Arizona on a 73-yard touchdown drive in the final 4:43 of regulation, capping it with his cool touchdown scramble on fourth down as time expired after three incompletions.

Arizona007166--29

Las Vegas713300--23

First Quarter

Las--Adams 1 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 5:22.

Second Quarter

Las--FG Carlson 32, 11:40.

Las--Waller 3 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 7:00.

Las--FG Carlson 55, :00.

Third Quarter

Ari--Dortch 5 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:03.

Las--FG Carlson 25, 1:38.

Fourth Quarter

Ari--D.Williams 1 run (Murray run), 8:13.

Ari--Murray 3 run (Green pass from Murray), :00.

Overtime

Ari--Murphy 59 fumble return, 3:51.

A--61,707.

AriLas

First downs2820

Total Net Yards413324

Rushes-yards28-14321-80

Passing270244

Punt Returns2-210-0

Kickoff Returns2-400-0

Interceptions Ret.0-01-7

Comp-Att-Int31-49-125-39-0

Sacked-Yards Lost1-71-8

Punts3-45.3333-53.667

Fumbles-Lost0-02-1

Penalties-Yards12-12010-68

Time of Possession36:2229:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Arizona, D.Williams 8-59, Benjamin 8-31, Murray 5-28, Conner 7-25. Las Vegas, Jacobs 19-69, Carr 1-9, White 1-2.

PASSING--Arizona, Murray 31-49-1-277. Las Vegas, Carr 25-39-0-252.

RECEIVING--Arizona, Ertz 8-75, M.Brown 6-68, Dortch 4-55, Benjamin 3-20, Green 3-16, Conner 2-26, Baccellia 2-12, D.Williams 2-3, Anderson 1-2. Las Vegas, Renfrow 7-59, Waller 6-50, Hollins 5-66, Moreau 3-30, Adams 2-12, Abdullah 1-23, Jacobs 1-12.

