Conway police investigate shooting that injured 1

A victim was injured by gunfire in Conway on Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Conway Police Department.

The post states that an argument took place at the Conway Commons shopping center around 2:15 a.m. Police said the four individuals who were involved, including the “alleged suspect,” crashed a vehicle while trying to leave the scene, then they fled on foot.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Conway Police Department has asked that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact its Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 450-6130.