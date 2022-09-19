EDITORIAL: … And hold the FBI, please

Oscar Wilde argued that life imitates art. Life's instinct is to find expression, he wrote, and art offers those beautiful forms in which to realize it.

We wonder what he'd think of MyPillow founder Mike Lindell's recent trip to Hardee's.

In an episode that surely will be recreated for some future TV or film production, if not lampooned soon on "SNL," Mr. Lindell was approached by FBI agents as he sat in the drive-through of a Hardee's in Mankato, Minn.

The agents said they had a warrant to seize his cellphone as well as question him about other stuff. Mr. Lindell is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and has spoken at Trump rallies.

On a recent podcast, Mr. Lindell displayed a letter he received from an assistant U.S. attorney in Colorado that said prosecutors were conducting an "official criminal investigation of a suspected felony" and noted the use of a federal grand jury.

The FBI has a partisan-perception problem, seemingly picking its priorities based on politics. We suspect agents could've caught up to Mr. Lindell back at the house or office. Let a man grab a burger in peace, brother.

A tip for any readers planning to hit the Hardee's drive-through any time soon. We recommend the Monster Angus burger, 1,000 calories of beef-and-cheese heaven. Just be sure and ask 'em to hold the FBI, please.