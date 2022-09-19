Abnormally high temperatures expected across Arkansas this week

Despite Thursday marking the first day of fall, the National Weather Service says abnormally high temperatures are expected for all parts of Arkansas in the coming days.

Colby Pope, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock, said temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be about 10 to 15 degrees above what is normal this time of the year.

He said the entire state will experience highs in the mid to upper 90s, while central and southern portions of Arkansas have a greater chance of seeing triple-digit temperatures with index values as high as 102.

“It’s mainly due to a strong, upper-level ridge that will be in place through that time period. We’ll have high pressure at the surface, too,” Pope said. “So, we have really the drying out of the atmospheric column, and it’s really going to raise temperatures, and it’ll keep it dry, too.”

The meteorologist said Thursday and Friday will bring slight relief from the heat, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 80s across the state.

The remainder of the weekend will bring temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A slight chance of rain is forecast on Sunday for central and northern Arkansas, according to Pope.

While this week won’t be as hot as the summer months, Pope advises people to practice heat safety. “People still need to definitely hydrate if you’re outdoors, take sunscreen – just things people forget,” he said.