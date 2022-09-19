Greens vs. greens

The president of the United States was photographed at a Detroit event the other day, showing off some pretty electric vehicles. Then again, to some of us any car coming off the showroom floor is a pretty sight.

Once again, though, we have to wonder: EVs are the future, no doubt. But are they helping the environment now? Wind energy, for example, provides less than 10 percent of the nation's energy needs (as per the Energy Information Administration). Whereas fossil fuels still provide 61 percent. So when you're plugging in a car at night, most of the juice going into the battery comes from coal, natural gas or other stuff that belches carbon into the air.

There may come a day when hydro and solar and wind rule the grid, but that day hasn't come yet. And sometimes even those who "lean green" slow the progress.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Biden administration sure would like to get some wind turbines going on the Pacific Coast. But "interests ranging from commercial fishing to environmental groups are complicating the road ahead for the California projects."

After all, this is America. And anybody who files a lawsuit can stop a multibillion-dollar project for years. Even a great multibillion-dollar project.

The Interior Department wants to hold a lease sale to get floating turbines contributing to the electricity needs out west. The turbines would be placed 20 miles out to sea, when approved. (This would ease the criticism of them being unsightly. Many people on both coasts don't want oil drilling rigs clogging up the scenery.) But then there are other problems . . . .

The turbines would have to have cables extending to the mainland to get the energy to homes. Fishermen want to know how this'll affect their nets.

"Meanwhile," according to The Journal, "some wind-power companies interested in the Morro Bay region [in California] are urging federal regulators to fix a logistical problem before auction. Commerce Department officials are working to designate a 7,000-square-mile section of seabed home to dwindling populations of leatherback sea turtles and humpback whales as a national marine sanctuary--a move that could block the path of transmission cables from the floating platforms to shore."

Environmental groups want assurances about limiting the impact of these energy producers to wildlife on land, too. And other groups "asked for requirements that developers stop the blades during high-risk periods for migratory birds."

It would be easy to tell the greens to pick a side if they didn't already know the quandary, and even say so in the story.

Wind energy is cleaner than nuclear energy, and this column is a big fan of nuclear plants. But mankind doesn't have to bury dangerous by-product under a mountain to use wind turbines. Wind at sea doesn't stop at night, as solar energy does. You'd think we could line up these wind turbines back to back and 50 miles deep to keep everything west of the Rockies lit up.

But then the fishermen, the sea turtles and landowners on the beach would be much put out.

Surely there's a compromise. There has to be an amount, a number, of wind turbines that can be placed out to sea without disturbing wildlife overmuch.

As far as the environment goes, this would beat another coal-fired plant. And even the sea turtles ought to appreciate that.