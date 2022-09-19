Gun found in kindergartner's backpack at Greenwood school, officials say

A teacher in Greenwood found an unloaded gun in a kindergartner’s backpack, after the student said they had “tools” in their bag, officials reported on Friday.

The East Pointe Elementary teacher and administrators contacted the school resource officer then the Greenwood Police Department when the weapon was discovered, according to a Facebook post from the Greenwood School District.

School officials said no threats were made and no other students were involved.

Richie Wolford, assistant chief of the Greenwood police, said Monday afternoon that the incident did not necessitate a lockdown.

The student’s father cooperated with police and came to the Greenwood police department, where he was questioned and gave a statement, officers said in another Facebook post.

“The case file will be completed and turned over to the Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney's office for review. They will determine if charges are to be filed on the father,” the post stated.

Wolford declined to comment when asked if the gun belonged to the student’s father or if interviewing the parents was common procedure after an incident like this occurs. He cited the investigation still being open as the reason for his declining to comment.

“There is no threat at this time. There is no perceived future threat in relation to this incident,” the department said on Facebook.

“Anytime a student sees something, they should say something. It really is that simple,” Wolford added.