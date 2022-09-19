Sections
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after four weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 2:35 p.m.
North Little Rock quarterback Malachi Gober (left) passes as Parkview’s Jude Onuoha goes for a tackle Friday at Charging Wildcat Stadium in North Little Rock. Article, Page 5C More photos available at arkansasonline.com/917nlrfb. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

There was a truncated schedule in high school football last week. A lot of teams had an open date. A number of others took on out-of-state competition.

The biggest upset saw North Little Rock finally come to life after a slow start and knock off Little Rock Parkview, which came into the game as our No. 1 team in Class 5A.

The big game of the week was at War Memorial Stadium, where Little Rock Catholic proved it is indeed for real with a 38-14 victory over Benton.

Things will get much busier this week as most teams have conference games.

Here are our updated rankings:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Conway
  3. Pulaski Academy
  4. Bentonville
  5. Fayetteville
  6. Lake Hamilton
  7. Greenwood
  8. Little Rock Catholic
  9. Joe T. Robinson
  10. Arkadelphia


CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Conway
  3. Bentonville
  4. Fayetteville
  5. Cabot


CLASS 6A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Lake Hamilton
  3. Greenwood
  4. Little Rock Catholic
  5. Little Rock Christian


CLASS 5A

  1. Joe T. Robinson
  2. Shiloh Christian
  3. Farmington
  4. Little Rock Mills
  5. Little Rock Parkview


CLASS 4A

  1. Arkadelphia
  2. Ashdown
  3. Warren
  4. Harding Academy
  5. Star City


CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. Rison
  3. Gurdon
  4. Charleston
  5. Booneville


CLASS 2A

  1. Hazen
  2. Marked Tree
  3. Carlisle
  4. Bigelow
  5. Mount Ida


