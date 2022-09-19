HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after four weeks

There was a truncated schedule in high school football last week. A lot of teams had an open date. A number of others took on out-of-state competition.
The biggest upset saw North Little Rock finally come to life after a slow start and knock off Little Rock Parkview, which came into the game as our No. 1 team in Class 5A.
The big game of the week was at War Memorial Stadium, where Little Rock Catholic proved it is indeed for real with a 38-14 victory over Benton.
Things will get much busier this week as most teams have conference games.
Here are our updated rankings:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Conway
- Pulaski Academy
- Bentonville
- Fayetteville
- Lake Hamilton
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Catholic
- Joe T. Robinson
- Arkadelphia
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Conway
- Bentonville
- Fayetteville
- Cabot
CLASS 6A
- Pulaski Academy
- Lake Hamilton
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Catholic
- Little Rock Christian
CLASS 5A
- Joe T. Robinson
- Shiloh Christian
- Farmington
- Little Rock Mills
- Little Rock Parkview
CLASS 4A
- Arkadelphia
- Ashdown
- Warren
- Harding Academy
- Star City
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- Rison
- Gurdon
- Charleston
- Booneville
CLASS 2A
- Hazen
- Marked Tree
- Carlisle
- Bigelow
- Mount Ida