HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after four weeks

There was a truncated schedule in high school football last week. A lot of teams had an open date. A number of others took on out-of-state competition.

The biggest upset saw North Little Rock finally come to life after a slow start and knock off Little Rock Parkview, which came into the game as our No. 1 team in Class 5A.

The big game of the week was at War Memorial Stadium, where Little Rock Catholic proved it is indeed for real with a 38-14 victory over Benton.

Things will get much busier this week as most teams have conference games.

Here are our updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant Conway Pulaski Academy Bentonville Fayetteville Lake Hamilton Greenwood Little Rock Catholic Joe T. Robinson Arkadelphia





CLASS 7A

Bryant Conway Bentonville Fayetteville Cabot





CLASS 6A

Pulaski Academy Lake Hamilton Greenwood Little Rock Catholic Little Rock Christian





CLASS 5A

Joe T. Robinson Shiloh Christian Farmington Little Rock Mills Little Rock Parkview





CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia Ashdown Warren Harding Academy Star City





CLASS 3A

Prescott Rison Gurdon Charleston Booneville





CLASS 2A

Hazen Marked Tree Carlisle Bigelow Mount Ida



