In the news

by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

• Betty Cadle, a 75-year-old who ran a children's clothing store in Oxford, Miss., was sentenced to 45 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution to the Kappa Delta chapter at Mississippi State University.

• Shannon Oliver, sheriff of Franklin County, Ala., said his deputies responded to a call regarding a school bus driver spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard and the motorist, who failed a field sobriety test, faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.

• Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical adviser, said in an interview with the Financial Times that a broad refusal to vaccinate against covid-19 "might spill over into that kind of a negative attitude toward childhood vaccinations."

• Tom Wilson, coroner of DeKalb County, Ala., said a 70-year-old man fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet from a ledge at High Falls Park, a waterfall park with a swimming area and hiking trails in Grove Oak, Ala.

• Reinaldo Jamison, 28, of Michigan had his 2019 second-degree murder conviction overturned by an appeals court because his attorney ignored his wishes to admit he was the gunman and "did not consider investigating the theory by [the] defendant and supported, at least in part, by independent evidence."

• Bill McInturff, Republican pollster for Public Opinion Strategies, said the GOP is winning "a campaign about the economy, cost of living, crime and border security" and Democrats are winning a campaign "on abortion, democracy and climate change."

• Brian Humphrey, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said a firefighter was hospitalized, "17 cats perished" and "two were rescued" and put in veterinary care from a a pet hotel in the Palms neighborhood.

• Cindy Holscher, a Democratic state senator of Kansas, said a protest in Olathe, Kan., against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis supporting Kansas Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt at a rally was highlighting his "alignment with various politicians that he brings a brand of extremism."

• Mark Fullbrook, chief of staff for British Prime Minister Liz Truss, is assisting the FBI as a witness in a bribery investigation that led to the arrest of former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez, according to a written statement.

In the news

