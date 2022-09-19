Judge within two home runs of Maris’ AL mark

MILWAUKEE -- Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season to move within two of Roger Maris' American League record with 16 games remaining and lead the New York Yankees over the Milwaukee Brewers 12-8 on Sunday.

Judge added a two-run double in the ninth as part of a four-hit day for New York (88-58), which hit five home runs and avoided a three-game sweep. The Yankees opened a 5 1/2-game lead over second-place Toronto in the AL East.

Judge's 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit's Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Chicago Cubs' Sammy Sosa in 1998.

Seeking a Triple Crown, Judge leads the major leagues in home runs and with 127 RBI. His .3162 batting average is just behind AL leader Luis Arraez of Minnesota at .317 and Boston's Xander Bogaerts at .3164.

Milwaukee (78-68) dropped two games behind San Diego for the third and last NL wild card.

Judge's home runs totaled 857 feet. His first came on a sinker from Jason Alexander with a 2-0 count in the third inning. The 414-foot, opposite-field drive into the right field second deck left the bat at 112 mph.

Then in the seventh against Luis Perdomo, Judge pulled a slider with a 1-2 count for a 443-foot shot to left.

Judge also walked against Hoby Milner (3-3) leading off a four-run fifth as the Yankees went ahead to stay at 7-4.

Judge had not homered in his previous three games since going deep twice at Boston's Fenway Park.

Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber is a distant second in the major leagues with 39 home runs.

Maris hit 61 home runs for the Yankees in 1961, one more than Babe Ruth in 1927.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 5, MARINERS 1 Luis Rengifo hit a pair of home runs for the second time in three games, Livan Soto went deep for the first time and Los Angeles won its third in a row over Seattle.

ASTROS 11, ATHLETICS 2 Framber Valdez (16-5) set an MLB record with his 25th consecutive quality start, and Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonado had four RBI each to help Houston build an early lead in a rout of Oakland.

ORIOLES 5, BLUE JAYS 4 Adley Rutschman hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, Baltimore turned the 15th triple play in team history and the Orioles rallied to beat Toronto.

RAYS 5, RANGERS 3 Christian Bethancourt and Jose Siri hit back-to-back home runs over a three-pitch stretch in the second inning, and Tampa Bay beat Texas.

RED SOX 13, ROYALS 3 Rafael Devers had four hits and three RBIs in Boston's win over Kansas City.

TWINS 3, GUARDIANS 0 Joe Ryan (12-8) pitched shutout ball for the second straight outing and become only the second Minnesota starter to reach the eighth inning this season in Minnesota's win over Cleveland.

WHITE SOX 11, TIGERS 5 Andrew Vaughn hit his first career grand slam in Chicago's win over Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5, PHILLIES 2 Rookie Spencer Strider (11-5) took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and struck out 10, William Contreras hit a tiebreaking home run and Atlanta beat Philadelphia for the three-game sweep.

DODGERS 4, GIANTS 3 (10) Mookie Betts broke a tie in the top of the 10th inning with a run-scoring double as Los Angeles defeated San Francisco.

MARLINS 3, NATIONALS 1 Sandy Alcantara (13-8) pitched his major league-leading fifth complete game, a seven-hitter that led Miami over Washington to avoid a series sweep.

METS 7, PIRATES 3 Jacob deGrom struck out 13 batters -- the most ever for a Mets pitcher who threw five or fewer innings -- but didn't factor into the decision. The NL East leaders beat Pittsburgh to complete a four-game sweep.

PADRES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings to give San Diego a victory over Arizona.

REDS 3, CARDINALS 0 Stuart Fairchild homered, Luis Cessa (4-3) tossed five shutout innings and Cincinnati shut down Albert Pujols and St. Louis.

ROCKIES 4, CUBS 3 Randal Grichuk had two hits and two RBI, and Colorado beat Chicago for a rare second consecutive win on the road.