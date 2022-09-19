Little Rock police investigate 2 homicides over the weekend





The Little Rock Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened over the weekend.

According to a tweet, police responded to a shooting that occurred at Murphy Express near the 8800 block of Baseline Road around 11:45 a.m Sunday.

A man was transported for medical treatment and died from his injuries.

Police did not release the victim's identity when asked Sunday.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at (501) 371-4829 or contact the anonymous tip line at (501) 371-INFO. Tips can also be submitted through the "YourLRPD" app.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stephon Dillard, 27, has been charged with capital murder in connection with a Saturday homicide at Taco Bell on John Barrow Road, according to a news release.

Officers in the Northwest Division arrived at 9501 Baptist Health Drive around 4:15 a.m. in regard to a "possible shooting," where they were informed a 27-year-old male victim was at the hospital's emergency department. The man later died from his injuries.

According to the news release, the driver who brought in the victim fled the hospital area before the officers arrived.

Police did not release the victim's name when asked Sunday.

Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, officers and detectives responded to 1300 John Barrow Road, after a delivery driver reported observing blood on a vehicle, the release said.

Investigators were able to determine the incident happened inside Taco Bell.

Authorities collected evidence, canvassed the area for witnesses and reviewed surveillance cameras during the investigation. The release said the victim's injuries were reported to detectives to be lacerations, reportedly caused by an edged weapon.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Dillard, and he surrendered himself to officers Saturday evening.

The investigation is ongoing and the victim's next of kin had not been notified as of Sunday's news release.



