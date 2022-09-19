Motorcyclist killed in Jacksonville crash, deputies say

A motorcyclist was killed in Pulaski County after crashing into a mailbox on Thursday, deputies said.

Kevin Dennis, 41, of Jacksonville was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson west on East Republican Road when Pulaski County deputies said the motorcycle struck a mailbox around 11:15 p.m.

Dennis was declared dead at the scene, according to a preliminary report from the sheriff’s office.

The report states that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

At least 417 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures from the state Department of Public Safety indicate.