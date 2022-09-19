• Chrissy Teigen revealed that the miscarriage she suffered two years ago was actually an abortion. While speaking Thursday at the A Day of Unreasonable Conversation conference in Beverly Hills, Teigen said she only recently came to the realization. "Let's just call it what it was. It was an abortion -- an abortion to save my life," Teigen said, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. "It became very clear around halfway through that [pregnancy the baby] would not survive and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention." Teigen said her husband, John Legend, helped her process the event after they discussed the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Teigen had expressed sympathy for those that would have to make a decision about whether to have an abortion, then Legend pointed out that she had been one of those people. "I became really frustrated that I didn't, in the first place, say what it was," the model said. "And I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had an abortion." Teigen, who shares two children with Legend, announced in August that she is pregnant.

• Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B resolved a yearslong criminal case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs by pleading guilty in a deal that requires her to perform 15 days of community service. The chart-topper agreed Thursday to a conditional discharge just as her case was about to go to trial, saying in a statement: "Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions." Cardi B, a New York City native whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges stemming from the August 2018 fights. Ten other counts, including two felonies, were dismissed. According to prosecutors, Almanzar and her entourage were targeting employees of Angels Strip Club in Flushing, Queens, over an apparent personal dispute. "I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to," said Almanzar, adding that she wanted to set a good example for her two children. "I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most -- the music and my fans," she said.