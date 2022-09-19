OPINION | A WORD: Doe-eyed little game beckons to Arkansas lovers and others

Obfuscation is our game. Will you recognize the common word described in all of these clues?
Today's five-letter word is quite the noun.
? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word means ...
◼️ A 19th-century Irish composer, novelist, poet and miniaturist who wrote, "Come, live in my heart and pay no rent."
◼️ Devotee, aficionado, enthusiast, fancier, buff.
◼️ A rake's or a siren's illicit partner.
◼️ A twitterpated victim of Cupid's piercing arrow.
◼️ Paramour, extramarital entanglement.
◼️ One who resolves conflicts without fighting.
◼️ A term of endearment.
◼️ One who experiences and/or displays great liking, emotional attachment or benevolent concern toward a person or group of people, a country or an impersonal object, food, entity or hobby.
◼️ A person with whom one engages in amorous activities.
◼️ A Taylor Swift album.
The answer Sept. 12 was "school." I'll print today's answer Sept. 26. But feel free to email earlier for your affirmation.
Email:
cstorey@adgnewsroom.com