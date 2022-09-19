OPINION | A WORD: Doe-eyed little game beckons to Arkansas lovers and others





Obfuscation is our game. Will you recognize the common word described in all of these clues?

Today's five-letter word is quite the noun.

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ A 19th-century Irish composer, novelist, poet and miniaturist who wrote, "Come, live in my heart and pay no rent."

◼️ Devotee, aficionado, enthusiast, fancier, buff.

◼️ A rake's or a siren's illicit partner.

◼️ A twitterpated victim of Cupid's piercing arrow.

◼️ Paramour, extramarital entanglement.

◼️ One who resolves conflicts without fighting.

◼️ A term of endearment.

◼️ One who experiences and/or displays great liking, emotional attachment or benevolent concern toward a person or group of people, a country or an impersonal object, food, entity or hobby.

◼️ A person with whom one engages in amorous activities.

◼️ A Taylor Swift album.

The answer Sept. 12 was "school." I'll print today's answer Sept. 26. But feel free to email earlier for your affirmation.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



