100 years ago

Sept. 19, 1922

• That the Little Rock Fire Department ranks with any other department in the United States in cities of its size and also with much larger cities, was the comment made last night by F. W. Baer, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters. Mr. Baer addressed members of the local department, city officials, and honorary members of the association at a meeting at Central station... "The stations housing Companies Nos. 2, 6, 7, and the Central station are the most modern I've ever seen anywhere. Built on the bungalow type, the stations add much to the beauty of the city."

50 years ago

Sept. 19, 1972

JONESBORO --The controversial Mississippi County Penal Farm near Luxora has been officially closed, newsmen learned here Monday. Graham Sudbury, the municipal judge at Blytheville, said in an interview while visiting here that the farm has been closed. Sudbury also is an attorney for Mississippi County in a pending federal District Court suit challenging the constitutionality of the farm's operation. Asked about reports that the farm had been closed, Judge Sudbury said, "I would say so." He said the closing "is not in any way connected" with the suit. Economic factors underlay the decision, he said. The number of prisoners at the facility has steadily dwindled for more than a year, he said.

25 years ago

Sept. 19, 1997

HOPE -- A man was arrested at the Hempstead County Courthouse and charged with possession of marijuana. Gary L. Poindexter appeared in court Wednesday for a bond revocation hearing before Hempstead County District Judge Jim Gunter in a separate matter. Poindexter was held until bond could be posted, and while he was being patted down, a guard found a bag of marijuana in Poindexter's pocket. When Gunter called Poindexter back into the courtroom to release him on a bond filed in Nevada County, the guard told the judge about the alleged controlled substance discovery.

10 years ago

Sept. 19, 2012

• The University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law will play host Friday to a program designed to teach more about the FBI with a focus on civil rights, human trafficking and violent crimes involving Arkansas and its Hispanic community. The free program starts at 9 a.m. in the first floor Friday Courtroom. Kimberly Brunell, supervisory special agent for the FBI's chief division counsel, said attendees will have the opportunity to identify and address problems affecting their communities. The Community Relations Executive Seminar Training is sponsored by the FBI's Little Rock Field Office and the Hispanic Law Students Association, a news release said.