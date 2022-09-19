PB coach is after academic wins, too

All was quiet on a recent Wednesday afternoon in the McFadden Field House at Pine Bluff High School.

Football players sat on the turf with laptops, notebooks and pencils. They weren't studying their opponents' film or plays for the next game. Their focus: homework.

"Coach wants everyone to stay on top of their grades to keep our GPA and the team's GPA up," Will Holcomb, the Zebras quarterback, said. "He doesn't want anyone to be ineligible. It's important for the program and the school."

In his first year as the Zebras football coach, Micheal Williams is shaking things up at Pine Bluff High School -- in a positive way. Players now arrive for practice at 6 a.m. instead of after school. They have weight training and conditioning in the early afternoon. After that, it's study time.

"This change is breaking tradition," Williams said. "Traditionally Pine Bluff High has a lot of athletes that do well on the football field and basketball court but not so much academically. It's time to change that."

When student athletes don't make good grades, major colleges don't recruit players.

"They face challenges when they get ready to get to recruitment," Williams said. "They can't make it to college a lot of time no matter how good they are. This homework time helps us in the long run to increase the overall GPA because we are trying to get some of the big colleges to look at these players."

Williams has invited former Zebra athletes to cheer the team and share inspirational stories at Zebra Hero Pride, a character curriculum program.

For his after school homework program, retired teachers are now helping tutor and mentor. Those teachers, unlike the ones who teach all day and are exhausted, can come into the field house with fresh energy, years of teaching experience and dive deep into helping the players with everything from English essays to algebra problems.

For Williams, it's not only about his players making better grades and winning football games. He is on a mission to improve Pine Bluff High School overall by making positive change a community effort.

"Coach Williams is a Godsend for Pine Bluff School District," Ronnieus Thompson, Pine Bluff High School interim principal, said. "He gets what's important because he is from here and went to school here. He fits in. He sees how academics are critical. We have conversations about academics and he knows how to get kids inspired. He knows academics is the name of the game."

Williams landed in Pine Bluff in early June from Texas.

A 2002 graduate of Pine Bluff High School and a former football player, Williams earned a degree in a biology with a minor in chemistry. He wanted to be a doctor but wasn't accepted into medical school. He did get accepted into chiropractic school, however.

He was then offered a job with Frito-Lay in Texas working on the Doritos Locos Tacos project, focused on sodium content. He also was a substitute teacher during that time. In 2005, he returned to Pine Bluff to help care for his grandmother. While visiting her, he volunteered as a coach. He continued his volunteer coaching when he returned to Dallas.

He realized he wanted to coach full-time. By 2013, he was certified as a teacher and began coaching at W.T. White in Dallas. This new path made Williams realize that life throws curve balls and students need to be prepared for a life after sports. That's where studying hard pays off.

Williams gears his players up for the day at the dawn practices with inspirational music.

They go into class pumped with adrenaline and wide awake. They are more focused. After school, homework takes the spotlight. Players can then go home and not worry about studying. They can rest and regroup and have true downtime.

"What typically happens is students come to school and they are in class all day," Williams said.

"They practice after school. They come off the field at 6:30 or 7 p.m. They go home. They are tired and they don't do their homework."

That's not happening anymore at Pine Bluff High School.

If a student has good grades, Williams said, they go home at 4:30. If they need additional help, they stay until 5:30.

Williams, his staff, teachers and tutors are also helping the students with ACT and SAT prep, too. The aim? Get these players into college.

"People can make it to the pros without going to a big college but it decreases the chances," Williams said. "And these kids -- even if they make it to college and the pros -- they have to have a plan for life. You can't play football forever."

Thompson said that teachers, the community and parents are invested in seeing Williams succeed. The school's Parent Teacher Organization plans to help students, too, in the homework program in the coming weeks.

With so many people wanting the Zebras to succeed, Thompson said Williams' players are building up their confidence. They are becoming campus leaders.

"We haven't had many incidents this year," Thompson said. "Kids that used to run to incidents, and some of them were players, are now saying 'We don't have time for this.' Every day Coach Williams is sewing into the lives of the kids, the school and the community."

Pine Bluff High School Zebra football players use a makeshift table to finish homework before they go home for the day. (Special to The Commercial/Micheal Williams)

