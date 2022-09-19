Pelosi: Azerbaijan made ‘illegal’ attacks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in a visit to Armenia, accused Azerbaijan of "illegal and deadly" attacks that led to clashes along the border, saying "we strongly condemn those attacks."

Pelosi said it was clear the attacks were initiated by Azerbaijan and must stop -- and that the United States should use its influence and leverage to show support for Armenia, according to Reuters.





This weekend she traveled with a congressional delegation to Armenia, where a fragile cease-fire has temporarily halted border fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan that killed more than 200 soldiers in recent days.

Pelosi, saying President Biden was a strong supporter of Armenia, said from Yerevan that "we'll work together on what the next steps may be" to address the flare up of violence. "What we'd like to see right away is a cease fire and a recognition of how this all came to be in the last week.

"The democracy in Armenia is a value to the world, a joy to the world," Pelosi said. "We have to enlarge the issue though ... What does security in Armenia mean to regional and global security? What does democracy in Armenia mean to end the fight between democracy and autocracy which is going on in the world now? In both cases, it means a great deal."

Her office said that she is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the country since its independence in 1991 from the former Soviet Union. Pelosi told reporters in Berlin that the visit "is all about human rights and the respecting the dignity and worth of every person," according to the Associated Press.

On Saturday, Pelosi tweeted she was heading to Armenia to "highlight the strong commitment of the United States to security, economic prosperity and democratic governance in Armenia and the Caucasus region."

Other members of the U.S. delegation include U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee; U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., who is of Armenian descent; and Anna G. Eshoo, also a Democratic representative of California, who is of Armenian Assyrian descent.

The period leading up to the visit has been marked by days of heavy fighting that represent the largest outbreak of hostilities between the two nations in nearly two years, according to the Associated Press.

Deadly clashes erupted Sept. 12 along the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia near the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in a flare-up of a decades-long conflict, as Azerbaijan may have been trying to take advantage of Russia's preoccupation with its invasion of Ukraine.

Armenia is a close ally of Russia; Azerbaijan is aligned with Turkey.

The conflict in the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh dates to the 1980s, and later erupted into a full-scale war in 2020, in which Azerbaijan recaptured territories that Armenia had occupied for decades.

The Southern Caucasus region has long been a source of diplomatic sensitivities for the United States. But after lobbying by members of Congress and Armenian Americans, President Biden in 2021 formally recognized a massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century as a genocide -- a term that the United States had long avoided for fear of harming its relationship with Turkey. Historians estimate that 1.5 million Armenians were killed in a campaign of forced marches and mass killings during World War I.

Pelosi invoked those deaths in the context of the continuing war in Ukraine.

"It is the moral duty of all to never forget: an obligation that has taken on heightened urgency as atrocities are perpetrated around the globe, including by Russia against Ukraine," Pelosi said in a statement ahead of her trip.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Ilyushina of The Washington Post.