Petrino shows he’s still on target

FAYETTEVILLE -- Last Saturday this column devoted to the pros and cons of Bobby Petrino's 2008-2011 Arkansas coaching tenure.

Today's space devotes all pros. Consider Petrino's 26-points underdogs FCS Missouri Valley Conference Bears leading nationally No. 10 highest division Arkansas, 17-0, 24-17 and 27-17 before finally falling, 38-27 Saturday night at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"I want to congratulate Missouri State and Coach Petrino on a great game plan," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said for postgame openers. "He had his kids better prepared than I did. He did a wonderful job."

Missouri State's last touchdown was vintage Petrino. On fourth and one with Arkansas' defense all run conscious, quarterback Jason Shelley threw a wide-open 47-yard TD pass to receiver Tyrone Scott.

Veteran Arkansas fans have applauded this before.

In Petrino's second Razorbacks game in 2008, Louisiana-Monroe perched on an upset bid when Arkansas faced fourth and one at the ULM 32. Quarterback Casey Dick faked a handoff and threw a 25-yard pass to freshman tight end Chris Gragg. Dick connected with tight end D.J. Williams for a 7-yard TD with 1:22 left.

The Hogs survived ULM missing a field goal to escape, 28-27 in Little Rock.

Saturday Petrino's Bears did not run the ball well, 52 yards. But they ran it enough with 357 yards passing and zero turnovers to Arkansas' three to control the clock 35:51.

"I'm so glad we won," Pittman said. "There were several times it looked like we weren't going to. Our kids kept fighting and clawing. To come out with an 11-point win says a lot about our culture and our kids."

A loss to Missouri State easily could have redefined these now 3-0 Hogs heading into Saturday's SEC game with the Texas A&M Aggies at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.

John L. Smith's, 2012 Razorbacks ranked eighth in the country when they lost to Louisiana-Monroe in overtime. It subsequently took 4-8 and 3-9 Razorbacks seasons before remotely recovering.

But surviving games like Saturday can prove a program's impetus. Back in 1979 then Southwest Conference patsy TCU, winless since 1958 in their annual Arkansas game, had the Hogs dead to rights in Fort Worth until Arkansas linebacker Mike Massey's game-tying pick six interception.

Ish Ordonez's field goal, set up by a Kevin Scanlon to Darryl Mason pass, enabled Arkansas escaping, 16-13.

Lou Holtz's '79 Hogs finished 10-2 SWC co-champions.

Arkansas has much to learn off Saturday's video, but expect raised Aggies eyebrows reviewing Arkansas punt returner Bryce Stephens.

Stephens off Sam Mbake's key block broke an 82-yard touchdown punt return. It provided Arkansas' first lead, 34-27 with 9:16 left in the game.

Forgotten, though it won't be by the Aggies' staff, is Stephens broke 34 and 10-yard runs his first two returns vs. the Bears but they were negated by penalties.

Expect some nervously shanked punts if Stephens enjoys many happy returns.