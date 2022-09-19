Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Power restored after outage in Hot Spring County

by Alexandria Brown | Today at 7:26 p.m.
Entergy logo.

The lights were back on in Hot Spring County by around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, after an early morning outage left nearly 4,000 Entergy customers without power, according to the utility.

“At 7 a.m., we had equipment issues that caused some arcing, and the heavy sparks at the Malvern substation created the illusion of a fire,” said Brandi Hinkle, a spokesperson for Entergy.

She said crews were on site to fix the outage and it affected 3,773 customers. All repairs to the substation have been completed, Hinkle said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT