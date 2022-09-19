Power restored after outage in Hot Spring County

The lights were back on in Hot Spring County by around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, after an early morning outage left nearly 4,000 Entergy customers without power, according to the utility.

“At 7 a.m., we had equipment issues that caused some arcing, and the heavy sparks at the Malvern substation created the illusion of a fire,” said Brandi Hinkle, a spokesperson for Entergy.

She said crews were on site to fix the outage and it affected 3,773 customers. All repairs to the substation have been completed, Hinkle said.