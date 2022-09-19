Relief in Arkansas

When you think of the American Dream, the first thing that comes to mind for most Americans is economic prosperity. Ronald Reagan once said, "We who live in free-market societies believe that growth, prosperity and ultimately human fulfillment are created from the bottom up, not the government down."

Thankfully, here in Arkansas, our governor and the General Assembly understand that statement.

With the largest share of the global economy, America has historically been known for its free-market economy. This was through a system of low taxes, a defense of private-property rights, and individual freedom. Lower taxes means more money in your pocket, more money to generate back into the economy, which will keep business afloat, and so on and so forth.

Unfortunately, one of the people who doesn't seem to grasp this concept is Joe Biden. Perhaps the most distressing of it all is that it seems the White House would like America to believe our economy is fine, all the while trying to redefine words such as recession.

Here in Arkansas, our Republican supermajorities and our governor worked tirelessly to ensure we were lowering taxes and lessening the burdens for Arkansans. The income-tax rate, which started at 6.9 percent in 2015, was lowered to 4.9 percent as of this last special legislative session, and the corporate tax rate was lowered to 5.3 percent. Job creation is up in Arkansas and unemployment is at 3.3 percent.

Year after year we are trending in the right direction.

In order to ensure economic prosperity for everyday Arkansans, we must elect people who understand these basic economic principles. In simple terms, when taxes are cut, revenue tends to rise. When taxes are raised, revenue tends to fall. You simply cannot argue with facts, but I guess you can try. Reducing taxes has a stimulative effect on economic activity, which leads to an increase in revenues.

Ronald Reagan also said, "Government's view of the economy can be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. If it stops moving, subsidize it."

History shows, wherever socialism has been tried, it has failed. No economic system has ever produced more opportunity, greater innovation, and more hope for a better life than capitalism.

Despite the Federal Reserve recently admitting defeat in the wake of the Biden administration's failures on economic policy, Arkansas stands as a beacon of growth and prosperity. In just the last few years, Arkansas has become one of the top moving destinations in the country. People who have moved here are enjoying a less regulated lifestyle in a state that cultivates liberty and independent success. Across the United States, Americans are voting with their feet and conservative states like Arkansas are clearly the front-runners.

So why does this matter? Because common sense would tell us limited government and a free-market economy produces greater prosperity for all. Republicans in Arkansas believe that hardworking Arkansans deserve not only to keep more of what they earn, but also know they are better stewards of their own money than the people running the government in Washington, D.C.

The American Dream is achievable, because when the economy prospers, we all prosper. Even though times may seem bleak around the country, your Republican elected officials are hard at work to ensure life is worth living in Arkansas.

Sarah Jo Reynolds is executive director of the Republican Party of Arkansas.