Special prosecutor assigned to case of former Union County deputy

A special prosecutor has been assigned to the case of Joshua Luman, a former Union County sheriff's office investigator who resigned in July, according to the sheriff’s office, after being arrested in June.

Luman faces charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, a class D felony, and third-degree domestic battering, a class A misdemeanor.

The Arkansas Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator, which handles requests for special prosecutors, confirmed to the News-Times on Monday that Emily White has been assigned the case as special prosecutor. This appointment means White will decide whether to file formal charges and, if charges are filed, prosecute the case in the place of 13th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery Rogers' office.

Formal charges have not yet been filed in the case.

White said in an email to the News-Times that the case is currently "in the file decision process" and that her assignment to the case was "pursuant to a Union County Circuit Court [o]rder." White declined further comment.

Rogers did not respond to a request for comment by press-time Saturday.

An El Dorado police report states that the victim, a woman, directly contacted two other deputies on June 19 to check on Luman after being unable to reach him several times on his cellphone. The victim traveled to Luman's residence with the deputies.

The deputies, the report states, knocked on Luman's door and bedroom window, eventually bringing him to the door; Luman told the deputies "he was fine" and had been sleeping and did not hear his phone.

The two deputies then left, according to the report, and Luman asked the victim "if she was coming inside."

The victim told investigators that once the two deputies departed, Luman "grabbed her by the throat" and began "yelling and questioning" her about why she contacted the other deputies, according to the report.

He then allegedly "continued choking her" until she became light-headed "due to asphyxiation," threw her to the ground, "kicked her in the ribs and proceeded to pour a bottle of water on her."

Luman then went to his bedroom, emerged with a black handgun, and told the victim that he was "going to kill himself for what she had done," the woman told police. The victim stood, the report states, and Luman began "wrestling with her with the gun in his hand," causing the victim to again fall, hitting "her head on the ground."

The victim fled from the residence after Luman went back to the bedroom, according to the report.

The victim contacted the El Dorado Police Department and was interviewed before being taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas for treatment.

The report states that the victim noted "extreme pain in her neck and ribs" and that she "displayed physical signs of injury to her neck and the rear side of her right arm."

Luman was contacted by investigators and surrendered at the police department, according to the report. He was then arrested and transported to the Calhoun County jail.

Capt. Jeff Stinson, chief investigator with the Union County Sheriff's Office, told the News-Times on July 18 that Luman resigned the previous week after being placed on administrative leave with the department pending the investigation.