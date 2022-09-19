VOLLEYBALL

UCA takes down pair of in-state foes

The University of Central Arkansas volleyball team defeated a pair of in-state foes in the University of Arkansas-Little Rock and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in straight sets Saturday at the Tiger Brawl in Memphis.

UCA (7-5) swept UALR 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 and UAPB 25-16, 25-17, 25-18. Over the two matches, the Sugar Bears recorded 15 aces to their opponents four.

In between the two wins, UCA fell in straight sets to host Memphis, 25-22, 25-15, 25-23.

SOCCER

UCA tops Bellarmine On The Road

The University of Central Arkansas men's soccer team continued its undefeated start to Atlantic Sun play with a 1-0 road win over Bellarmine on Saturday in Louisville, Ky.

The Bears (3-2-1, 2-0 ASUN) kept their second-straight clean sheet in conference play thanks to the play of goalkeeper Zach Schawl.

Senior midfielder Karim Diao set up UCA's goal with his run up the left side of the penalty box. His pass across the box couldn't be cleared by Bellarmine defenders and was sent into the net to make it 1-0.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services