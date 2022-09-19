Sections
Super Quiz: Homophones

Today at 1:49 a.m.

1. During the king's brief -------- there was -------- on most days.

2. After his accident he walked around in a ---------- for several --------.

3. He was able to -------- his ------ phone for a fair price.

4. Although the -------- of his foot was badly bruised, it will -------- quickly.

5. She ------ her friend the name of the perfume with the pleasant --------.

6. In the fairy -------- the demon had a long --------.

7. I have never ---------- of such a large ---------- of reindeer.

8. Fighting off the -------- with his -------- hands was futile.

9. He -------- with relief when his friends supported his -------- of the argument.

ANSWERS

1. Reign, rain

2. Daze, days

3. Sell, cell

4. Heel, heal

5. Sent, scent

6. Tale, tail

7. Heard, herd

8. Bear, bare

9. Sighed, side

Super Quiz: Homophones

