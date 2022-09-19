Super Quiz: Homophones

1. During the king's brief -------- there was -------- on most days.

2. After his accident he walked around in a ---------- for several --------.

3. He was able to -------- his ------ phone for a fair price.

4. Although the -------- of his foot was badly bruised, it will -------- quickly.

5. She ------ her friend the name of the perfume with the pleasant --------.

6. In the fairy -------- the demon had a long --------.

7. I have never ---------- of such a large ---------- of reindeer.

8. Fighting off the -------- with his -------- hands was futile.

9. He -------- with relief when his friends supported his -------- of the argument.

ANSWERS

1. Reign, rain

2. Daze, days

3. Sell, cell

4. Heel, heal

5. Sent, scent

6. Tale, tail

7. Heard, herd

8. Bear, bare

9. Sighed, side