1. During the king's brief -------- there was -------- on most days.
2. After his accident he walked around in a ---------- for several --------.
3. He was able to -------- his ------ phone for a fair price.
4. Although the -------- of his foot was badly bruised, it will -------- quickly.
5. She ------ her friend the name of the perfume with the pleasant --------.
6. In the fairy -------- the demon had a long --------.
7. I have never ---------- of such a large ---------- of reindeer.
8. Fighting off the -------- with his -------- hands was futile.
9. He -------- with relief when his friends supported his -------- of the argument.
ANSWERS
1. Reign, rain
2. Daze, days
3. Sell, cell
4. Heel, heal
5. Sent, scent
6. Tale, tail
7. Heard, herd
8. Bear, bare
9. Sighed, side