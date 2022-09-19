Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured after Cleveland County crash

A 19-year-old woman died after a crash in Cleveland County on Monday, troopers said.

Makaylee Neal of Crossett was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze on Arkansas 8 when, they said, her vehicle crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic and struck a 2022 Toyota Corolla.

A minor in Neal’s car and the woman driving the Toyota were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said the weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash.

Neal’s death brings to 418 the total number of people who had reportedly died from crashes on state roads as of Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

September has already seen more than 20 fatal crashes, the department reported.