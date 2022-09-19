Troopers: 2 pedestrians hit, leaving 1 dead in Prairie County

A driver struck two pedestrians in Prairie County on Thursday night, leaving one dead and the other injured, troopers said.

The two were hit around 10:15 p.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

A 1997 Chevrolet Suburban traveling south on Arkansas 249 hit and killed Stacey White, 26, of Hazen. Officers said the other pedestrian, a 37-year-old Hazen woman, was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for her injuries.

The weather was clear and the road was dry when the two were struck, the report states.

According to preliminary numbers from the state Department of Public Safety, at least 417 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.