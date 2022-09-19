U.S. tries to aid cities facing migrant influx

New York and other cities are straining under an influx of migrants sent by Republican governors from other states, but federal help may be on the way.

About 8,500 asylum seekers are currently in New York's shelter system, Mayor Eric Adams said in a news conference on Thursday. The city hasn't released the exact amount being spent to house people sent by the governors to protest what they see as inaction at the border by President Biden's administration. However, based on how much New York previously has paid for each unhoused person and family who stay in shelters, overall costs for all asylum seekers could amount to $1.6 million per day. The city said estimating exact costs is "complicated."

D.C. has allocated $10 million toward a newly established Office of Migrant Services. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued an emergency disaster proclamation on Wednesday, an action that will free up transportation, housing and medical services to the around 600 asylum seekers who have arrived in the state over the last several weeks.

At least 13,000 migrants have been transported to Washington, New York and Chicago since April from Texas and Arizona. About 50 were sent by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard, Mass., last week. Immigrant rights groups and Democratic officials have widely criticized the relocation effort as an inhumane political stunt.

The lack of notice of this latest influx into the already growing unhoused populations in major U.S. cities is stressing social service departments.

"This is not something that we budgeted for, but it is something we must do," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said earlier this month. "These are human beings -- moms and dads, young children, elders -- who deserve our respect and dignity. They are not cargo. They are not chattel. They are human beings just like you and me."

New York isn't running out of resources, Adams said when asked on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

"We're going to follow the law, as well as our moral obligations and responsibilities," he said. "It's going to be challenging -- we've experienced some challenges in doing so -- but we're obligated by law here in the city of New York."

The White House is helping cities that have received relocated migrants, with Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives on-site to coordinate efforts to administer federal support, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday. She added that funding is available for local governments and nonprofits though FEMA's emergency food and shelter program to support humanitarian relief for migrants.

"We'll continue to do what we can as a federal government to support these cities as we rebuild our asylum processing system after it was gutted by the Trump administration," she said. "In response to repeated attempts by these Republican officials to create chaos and confusion at the border, we are working to manage the consequences."