Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Sept. 8
Jacob Aaron Brown, 30, and Toni Michelle Whittaker, 30, both of Lowell
James Clifford Burnside Jr, 44, Holiday Island, and Crystal Michelle Farley, 45, Springdale
Raviel Ira Philmore Burton, 31, and Ashley Diane Ward, 27, both of Fayetteville
Juan Pablo Delgado Partida, 26, Fayetteville, and Katrina Saucedo-Jacobo, 28, Springdale
Paul Edward Fairley, 23, and Savannah Kate Fields, 23, both of Fayetteville
Preston Bernard Galla, 30, and Wilma Anselm D'Souza, 32, both of Fayetteville
Nicholas Ray Gauna, 36, and Jessica Carpenter Martinez, 33, both of Springdale
Mackenzie Kathleen Gilmore, 20, and Hannah Elizabeth O'Neal, 19, both of Fayetteville
Fred Henry Kinslow, III, 40, and Nadia Melina Plunkett, 35, both of Fayetteville
Stetson Shane Myers, 25, and Lyndsey Gene Swaffar, 26, both of Springdale
Louis Gordon Sasser, IV, 45, and Tiffany Jeanne Wills, 49, both of Springdale
Francisco Edgar Zuniga, 34, and Cinthia Paola Martinez De La Rosa, 23, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 9
Stephany Arnete Valborg Abrahamson, 32, and Bailey Michelle Sexton, 25, both of Springdale
Juan Bello-Ruelas, 24, Springdale, and Rebecca Diana Sandoval, 24, Fayetteville
Bryce Tanner Bosley, 23, and Amanda Dawn Eldridge, 35, both of Springdale
Stephen Brooks Clem, 32, and Elizabeth Ann Frankum, 34, both of Springdale
Joseph Cordell Flake, 19, and Trinity Summer Rose Jackson, 18, both of Lincoln
Austin Robert Hamm, 27, Elkins, and Reagan Jean Grubbs, 26, Delight
Amador De Jesus Hernandez, 38, and Brandi Niche Ahlborn, 34, both of Lowell
Austin William Miller, 28, and Brandy Marie Powell, 27, both of Springdale
Hunter Mackenzie Morrison, 24, and Rexanna Corina Burks, 34, both of Rogers
Woodrow James Ramey, 25, and Shannan Tayler May, 26, both of Springdale
Nestor Omar Ramirez, 25, and Lidia Del Carmen Mestizo Amaya, 24, both of Springdale
Collin James Randall, 23, and Stephanie Dianne Bennett, 23, both of Springdale
Daniel Robert Robinson, 37, and Ashley Nicole Zulpo, 39, both of Fayetteville
Josef William Stamps, 29, and Casandra Nichole Bolan, 28, both of Springdale
Erica Jean Tash, 24, and Ashlyn Lauren Stout, 24, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 12
Uriel Balmaceda, 29, and Janeth Astrid Gomez Gutierrez, 27, both of Fayetteville
Sean Michael Bishop, 21, and Kaitlynn Gracie Sugg, 19, both of Fayetteville
Kenneth Theodore Bo Dougherty, 36, and Rees Alexandra Noble, 29, both of Fayetteville
Carter Blaine Franklin, 24, and Kaylee Jewell Smith, 24, both of Fayetteville
Spencer Faulkner Gonzalez, 30, and Allegra Grace Rocha, 29, both of Fayetteville
Dallas Storm Meyer, 19, and Raven Elizabeth Newton, 19, both of Prairie Grove
Gerardo Arisaldo Pena, 53, and Casius Monet Bennett-Harville, 30, both of Fayetteville
Jony Alexander Portillo Caballero, 24, and Ninoska Marisol Medina Argueta, 23, both of Springdale
Manuel Rubi Fuentes, 31, and Gemma Pineda Castillo, 30, both of Springdale
Sheldon Douglas Smith, 28, and Stephanie Michelle Hosford, 25, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 13
Bobby Albert Campbell, 77, Farmington, and Marilyn Kay Ewing, 75, Fayetteville
Matthew Everett Conner, 39, and Lacie Delaney Gregory 37, both of Siloam Springs
John Randolph Gosney IV, 33, and Brittany Priscilla Meyer, 30, both of Fayetteville
Jared Ray Hirsch, 45, and Manda Kathlyn Falk-Goodwin, 33, both of Fayetteville
Cooper Jennings, 46, and Kara Lee Richardson, 47, both of Fayetteville
Russell Kirby LaFarlette, 32, and Amanda Lynn St. Clair, 33, both of Fayetteville
Tanner Brett Nall, 23, and Paisley Dell Curtis, 19, both of Bentonville
Vernell Rashad Racy, 29, and Jessica L Smith, 32, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 14
Brandon Paul Anthes, 26, and Cecily Shawn Perritt, 26, both of Lowell
Stacy Ray Kline, 54, Centerton, and Wendy Dawn LaLone Howard, 48, Springdale
Alfredo Lozano Rodriguez, 42, and Stefanie Gabriela Rodriguez Juarez, 27, both of Springdale
Luis Enrique Madrigal, 28, and Jessica Herrera-Garcia, 28, both of Springdale
Joseph Alan Malik, 30, and Kayla Michelle Clem, 30, both of Highland Village, Texas
Scotland Lee McKinzie, 20, and Makia Elizabeth Blansett, 19, both of Wesley
Corey Michael Schulz, 21, Fayetteville, and Lilian Christine Slater, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Brandon Michael Wellman, 30, Keota, Okla., and Aimee Lyn Holdefer, 31, Elizabeth, Colo.
Meleah Elizabeth Whitehead, 24, and Anna Marie Gretzmier, 25, both of Springdale