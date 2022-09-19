Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sept. 6

BM Tacos Burritos And More

272 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee is wearing gloves and touched different nonfood contact surfaces, then touched ready-to-eat food. Pastor, carnitas and chorizo at 43 degrees, (equipment with drawers under the grill).

Noncritical violations: Food employees lacks hair protection. Gloves may be used with ready-to eat-food. Walk in cooler shelves surfaces are not clean (food debris). Garbage dumpster lids are open.

Buttered Biscuit

1210 J.T.L. Parkway, Suite 104, Springdale

Critical violations: The sausage patties required to be reheated for hot holding was at 165 degrees for 15 seconds. The eggs and sausage at 109 degrees and 90 degrees in hot holding. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held hot at 135 degrees or above. The raw eggs in cold holding temped at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Gravy for cooling was at 113 degrees in the walk-in cooler. Temperature checked at 35 minute intervals was at 108 degrees. Cooling shall drop 18 degrees every 35 minutes for proper cooling.

Eureka Pizza

2615 E. Mission Blvd., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee drink cup stored on back storage table lacks a lid.

Noncritical violations: A bag of frozen precooked chicken is thawing at room temperature (internal food temperature 23 degrees).

Fayetteville Christian School

2006 Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two food employees lack hair restraints for their heads.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers

1049 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cheese sauce was at 96 degrees the cheese dispenser.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The wall behind the dish area and the joint area of the refrigerated prep table had a buildup of debris. Current permit was in office.

Harps Food Store

1780 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee who is preparing chicken in the meat department is wearing a wristwatch.

Lakeside Junior High School

3050 Hylton Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Three canned foods are dented in the seal (lid) (pineapple, pinto beans and jalapeno peppers- 6 lb.). Plastic bag with raw eggs are stored above packaged mild salsa. Packaged food items for customer self-service do not have a label (buffalo chicken wrap, chicken ranch wrap, grilled chicken salad and crispy chicken salad).

Noncritical violations: None

MWM Center-Willow Creek Women's Hospital-Morrison Healthcare

4301 Greathouse Springs Road, Johnson

Critical violations: Employee touched face and then started to put on gloves without washing her hands.

Noncritical violations: One can of green beans in dry storage was dented in a way that affected the edge seal. Employees wearing bracelets and watches were preparing food. Invoice was posted instead of permit.

Outback Steakhouse

4808 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Egg wash observed at 52 degrees in chicken breading station.

Noncritical violations: None

Ramay Junior High School

401 S. Sang Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One can of grape jelly was dented on the edge. The label on one container of yeast was completely worn off.

Wellington's

7253 W. Sunset Ave., Suite F, Springdale

Critical violations: The warewashing machine is not dispensing sanitation. A chlorine solution shall measure 50- 100 mg/L at a temperature of 75-100 degrees. In the hot holding unit, the vegetable purees temping at 119 degrees. Risotto par cooked on 8/28/22 held for use in the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Ying's Hmong Chinese

2307 Magnolia Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: Food being stored in containers without covering in the refrigerator. Single-use containers being stored facing up not in original packaging.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid discharge events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces to bodily fluid discharge matter.

Sept. 7

Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital

2601 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Employee changed tasks from cleaning dirty dishes to putting away clean dishes without washing hands. Cookies prepackaged for grab and go lacking an ingredient label.

Noncritical violations: Prep for the salad bar, sliced tomatoes, green onions etc. at 59 degrees on the prep table.

Dollar General Store

216 E. Bowen Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Flapjack's Family Restaurant

2005 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Refrigerator has packaged raw beef and raw bacon stored on shelf above cover container with ready-to-eat food/pasta.

Noncritical violations: None

J. China Express

503 Holcomb St., Suite G, Springdale

Critical violations: Prep cooked egg roll at 44 degrees in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available.

Lincoln Elementary School/Aramark

613 County Ave., Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Forks were being stored tine side up on the self-service line. Must be handled, displayed and dispensed so that contamination of food and lip contact surfaces is prevented. The exterior of the ice machine has debris on the top portion. The inside shelf of the ice machine has debris.

Lincoln High School/Aramark

1392 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There is a buildup of ice in the walk in freezer.

Mariscos Playa Azul

1301 E. Robinson Ave., Suite B7, Springdale

Critical violations: Dishwashing machine with chemical sanitizer, concentration is less than 50 ppm.

Noncritical violations: None

Mercadito Salvadoreno

509 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Some packaged bakery products do not have a label or the label is not accurate (bakery product have the same label / name and ingredients, but they have different name and ingredients).

Noncritical violations: Restroom lacks a trash can with a lid. There are over-the-counter medicines sold by the unit without labels. They have bakery product on trays that customers can take with utensils. Food establishment does not have installation for wash, rinse and sanitize food contact surfaces.

Springwoods Behavioral Health Services

1955 W. Truckers Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The can opener blade had a buildup of debris. The tip of one knife was broken off.

Taco 'Round Town Food Cart

406 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer in sani bucket was at a concentration greater than 200 ppm chlorine.

Taqueria Guanajuato

103 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Prep table: chopped lettuce and sliced tomatoes at 43 degrees, food is in the container above the level. Raw pork/pastor in an ice bath at 44 degrees, ice is only in contact with bottom of the container. Walk-in cooler: salsa does not have a date marked.

Noncritical violations: Food employees are wearing bracelets. Ice machine, ice scoop is being stored with the handle down in contact with the ice. Wall behind the steam table has peeling paint.

The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater

3492 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Oranges stored below raw shell eggs in the back walk-in cooler. Chicken patty cooked and placed on the line for service, temperature checked at 150 degrees. Raw poultry shall be cooked to 165 degrees before service. Crab dip and spinach dip passed the seven days allowed to hold foods in the refrigerator still in the unit for use.

Noncritical violations: The floor in the walk-in cooler by the dish room has residues.

Sept. 8

Erica's Restaurant

243 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Eggs were being stored above ready-to-eat food in the walk-in.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Multiple items were not date in the walk-in.

From Caterpillars To Butterflies

90 Southwinds Road, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Permit expired 05/31/2022.

Healthsouth Rehab Hospital

153 E. Monte Painter Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: One carton of eggs was over ready-to-eat food in the tall stainless.

Noncritical violations: One container of cooked chicken in the tall stainless was not date marked. One bucket of flour was not labeled.

Kraken Killer Seafood

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: The date of last sale was not placed on the shell stock tags. Sauce was stored above the potatoes that were cooling. The cold holding unit for holding sauces was at 65 degrees. The tarter sauce requires cold holding per the original container. The menu does not indicate a consumer risk.

Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken at the time of inspection. Employees have not signed form for knowing the signs and symptoms of illness. No information was available for how to clean up a bodily fluid discharge event. The cold holding unit by the mop sink has food residues on the back of the container. Place permit to operate in a location that is easily visible to customers.

Noodles Italian Kitchen

3748 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Person in charge has no knowledge of food safety during the inspection that was carried out. After routine inspection and three-follow up inspections critical/priority observations have not been corrected about TCS food. Prep-table food ingredient for pizza: chopped tomatoes 47 degrees, sausages at 52 degrees, spinach cream at 59 degrees and sliced tomatoes at 53 degrees. Table 2: salad and dressing made on site: blue cheese dressing at 50 degrees, ranch dressing at 51 degrees, Caesar dressing at 50 degrees and lettuce at 58 degrees. Prep-table three: Alfredo at 48 degrees, spinach cream at 48 degrees and cooked chicken at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Utensils are stored in standing water between uses. Original container of milk are used to store salt and pepper.

Orchard Children's Academy

2987 Cambridge St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Previous certified food protection manager left facility, new person in charge needs certification. Posted permit expired as of 5/31/2022.

Prairie Grove High School

500 Cole Drive, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: The dishwasher maximum temperature was at 156 degrees. Container of salsa in the walk-in was past seven days from prep date (prep date 8/30/2022).

Noncritical violations: None

Sonic Drive In

225 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: A drink with lid, chicken tenders and fries were on top of the soda syrup boxes. Tomato slices on the prep table were at 46 degrees, butter on the prep table at 48 degrees, chopped onions on the prep table were at 48 degrees and lettuce under the prep table was at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Hot fudge in warmer was not covered. There is a buildup of dust on the vents and ceilings around the vents. The door to the walk-in has a tear exposing insulation.

The Galley

3932 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 6 -- Apple Seeds, 2648 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville; Casey's General Store, 3704 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Rymolene's Pies, 955 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Sept. 7 -- McNair Middle School, 3030 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville; Vandergriff Elementary School, 2975 E. Township St., Fayetteville

Sept. 8 -- Bee-Style Eggrolls And Fried Rice, 2787 Crabapple Ave., Springdale; Harps Food Store, 266 Three Dog Lane, West Fork; Sugar Daddy's, 4210 W. Shiloh, Suite 1375, Fayetteville; West Fork Elementary School, 245 School Ave., West Fork; West Fork High School, 287 School Ave., West Fork; West Fork Middle School, 1 School Ave., West Fork

Sept. 9 -- Los Compas 2-Horse Shoe Food Truck, 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville