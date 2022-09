Bayou Meto, circa 1910: The bayou begins in Pulaski County near Little Rock Air Force Base and winds 150 miles before joining the Arkansas River near Gillett. Partly a wildlife refuge today, the bayou has suffered over the decades from flood control efforts and siltation from agriculture, but it remains a treasure to explore. These anglers posed with their boatloads before there were limits on the size of the catch.

