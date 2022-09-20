Arkansas State Police investigating after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Logan County

PARIS -- Arkansas State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Logan County, according to a news release.

About noon Monday, Paris police officers responded to the Sonic Drive-In restaurant at 1305 E. Walnut St. and found George A. Poole, a 22-year-old restaurant employee, shot. Poole was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, Logan County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a location on Kalamazoo Road, about five miles from the restaurant, where they encountered Joshua D. Malagon, sitting inside a parked vehicle, according to the release. Malagon, 20, who had been identified as a suspect in the earlier shooting refused commands from the deputies to exit the vehicle, the release said.

Deputies reported hearing a single gunshot from inside the vehicle, after which they approached the vehicle and found Malagon wounded. Deputies began providing life-saving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene, and Malagon was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the release.

Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to Paris to begin an investigation of both deaths, the release said. Upon completion of the investigation, a case file will be turned over to the Logan County prosecuting attorney for review.

State police said the bodies of Poole and Malagon were being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.