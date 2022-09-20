Arts and tech event to close part of road in NWA

BENTONVILLE -- Part of a road maintained by the city of Bentonville and Benton County will be closed for a music, art and technology event that starts Friday.

Price Coffee Road will be closed between Gooseberry Road and Arkansas 72 from Thursday to Sunday, according to FORMAT organizers.

FORMAT stands for For Music+Art+Technology, according to a news release about the event.

Price Coffee Road is a paved, two-lane road that runs east to west from its intersection with Arkansas 72 to its intersection with Slaughter Pen Road and East Ford Springs Road.

Local traffic and official festival vehicles will be the only traffic allowed on the closed piece of the road, organizers said.

A letter from CEI that was included as part of the event planning process noted about 15,000 attendees and 700 staff per day are expected.

Most attendees and staff will park off-site and shuttle to the event.

Bicycling will be encouraged, and bicycle valet service will be provided.

FORMAT will feature music performances along with integrated performances, installations and art experiences.

The festival will have traditional main and side stages as well as hidden forest enclaves, an open-air pavilion, a converted disco barn and a multi-room speakeasy, according to the release.