Astros blank Rays, clinch another AL West title

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Houston Astros clinched their fifth American League West title in six years, getting a leadoff home run from Jose Altuve in a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

"It's been a great start to the season," third baseman Alex Bregman said. "This is a first step in the right direction for this ballclub. We've just got to stay focused and know what a tough task is ahead of us."

Headed to the postseason for the sixth consecutive season, Houston won for the eighth time in nine games and improved the AL's best record to 97-51.

"This is the start of it," Manager Dusty Baker said. "You've got to get to this point first, and then you get to the next point and the next point and the next point. You've just got to appreciate where we are right now, and get back to work tomorrow."

Houston has led by the division by nine games or more since June 15.

"Even though we expected to be here, it's never something I take for granted," pitcher Justin Verlander said. "I've been a part of a lot of teams that made the playoffs, but I've played with guys who played 10 years and never experienced this. All those things kind of run through your head in these situations."

Luis Garcia (13-8) won his fifth straight decision, giving up 2 hits and 4 walks in 5 innings while striking out 4. Hunter Brown pitched three innings and Hector Neris finished the five-hitter, the Astros' 16th shutout this season.

"It was a fun ride and we've got to enjoy it," said catcher Christian Vazquez, who was acquired Aug. 1. "This is the first step and if we continue to do our thing, we're going to be fine."

Tampa Bay (82-65) is in position for the second of three AL wild card berths, one game behind Toronto (83-64) and a half-game ahead of Seattle (81-65).

After the three-game series that ends Wednesday, the Rays host the Blue Jays in a four-game series.

Jose Ramirez had three of the Rays' five hits.

Drew Rasmussen (10-6) gave up 4 runs and 6 hits in 6 innings. He has allowed four runs in consecutive starts and giving up three runs or fewer during 11 in a row.

"I thought I did a better job of executing pitches today, but their refusal to strike out came up big for them," Rasmussen said.

Altuve hit his 25th homer on the fifth pitch of the game, his 11th leadoff homer this season and 32nd of his career.

Altuve singled leading off the sixth, Jeremy Pena walked and Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI single. Bregman followed with a broken-bat, two-run double.

TIGERS 11, ORIOLES 0 Tyler Alexander held host Baltimore hitless until the seventh inning, Riley Greene drove in three runs and Detroit stalled the Orioles' playoff push. Alexander (4-10) permitted only two baserunners over the first six innings, both on walks, before Ryan Mountcastle led off the seventh by lofting a single to center.

MARINERS 9, ANGELS 1 Carlos Santana homered twice, including his first grand slam in three years, Ty France drove in four runs and Seattle stopped a three-game losing streak by beating host Los Angeles.

GUARDIANS 11, TWINS 4 Josh Naylor and Amed Rosario hit three-run homers, Cal Quantrill kept his home unbeaten streak intact and host Cleveland Guardians thumped Minnesota, taking four of five in the series. Quantrill improved to 13-0 in 32 starts at Progressive Field.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 7, BREWERS 2 Max Scherzer was pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact, and New York clinched its first playoff berth in six years by beating host Milwaukee. Reinstated from the injured list before the game, Scherzer (10-4) struck out nine in six innings. He threw only 68 pitches, but that was as far as he was allowed to go in his first start in 16 days.

BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 2 Kyle Wright won his major league-leading 19th game, Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario homered and host Atlanta beat Washington. Wright (19-5) won his sixth consecutive decision, allowing 2 runs and 8 hits with 1 walk and 7 strikeouts in 6 innings. Riley hit his 37th homer, second-best in the NL.

MARLINS 10, CUBS 3 Bryan De La Cruz hit a grand slam in the third inning and host Miami beat Chicago. Rookie Charles Leblanc and Jon Berti also went deep, while Miguel Rojas had three hits for the Marlins.