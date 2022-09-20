Central Arkansas Water sending employees to Jackson to help amid water crisis

Central Arkansas Water is sending three of its employees to Jackson, Mississippi, to help with the water crisis that city is facing, the utility company said Tuesday.

Douglas Shackelford, a spokesperson for Central Arkansas Water, said the longtime employees will leave for Jackson around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and will spend 14 days there working at the OB Curtis Water Treatment Plant. They are set to return on Oct. 4.

“The employees we are sending not only volunteered for this opportunity but they were selected from a group of candidates,” he said.

The employees are: Alan Dickey, an instrumentation technician; Jay Ginn, an industrial electrician; and Bruce Sullivan, a maintenance technician.

“We are blessed to have such resources that allow us to send aid with lots of years of experience and valuable skills,” Shackelford said. “I know all three of them have a passion for safe drinking water — not just in our state either. That’s why they stepped up to sacrifice time away from their jobs and families to go help.”

Central Arkansas Water said in a news release, “Jackson’s water crisis peaked when a main water treatment plant that was desperately in need of repair was critically impacted by river flooding in early September. This resulted in the 150,000 citizens of Jackson receiving barely any water, if any. In many cases, the water was reported to be highly discolored.”

Some estimate that it will cost billions of dollars to repair all of the problems in Jackson, according to the release.

“Fourteen days won’t fix all of the issues with the water system in Jackson, but it will allow our guys to go down there and do whatever they can do to help,” Shackelford said.

He also said sending employees to Jackson was allowed due to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a law that enables states to share resources during disasters. The utility will be reimbursed for all deployment costs, according to the release.

The utility answered Mississippi’s call for volunteer personnel with special skills after a week and a half of coordinating its response with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, the release states.