COLUMNIST: Primary colors

The New York Daily News

One stubborn analysis of partisanship in America goes like this: Republicans have their share of candidates on the far right, Democrats have theirs on the far left, and in primary elections, each divisively drags their respective party's center of gravity away from where most general election voters stand.

A new report shows the truth about America's two dominant political parties is far different. Namely, GOP primary voters are quite accepting of those who want to radically recast the Party of Lincoln and Reagan, while Democratic voters more consistently reject those seeking to pull their own party much further left.

Elaine Kamarck of the Brookings Institution looked at 2,362 candidates for the House and Senate nationwide.

On the Republican side, candidates who were endorsed by Donald Trump, who were also the most virulent election deniers, were 12 percent of all candidates and won nearly 97 percent of their primaries. Of the Republicans who strayed away from Trump and his Make America Great Again message, which made up 59 percent of all candidates, just 30 percent won their primaries.

The Democratic picture was much different. Just 5 percent of candidates were endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, "The Squad" or a closely allied political group.

Short summary: The national Republican Party, in response to the voting base that shows up on primary day, in many respects remains captive to Donald Trump. There's no sane contrary claim that the Democratic bus is being driven by people far outside the American mainstream.