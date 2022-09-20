Foundation honors Simmons Bank

The American Bankers Association Foundation named seven banks as 2022 Community Commitment Award winners, including Simmons Bank.

The national awards recognize banks for extraordinary corporate social responsibility efforts in seven categories. Winners will be recognized at ABA's Annual Convention at Austin, Texas, Oct. 4.

In the category for Protecting Older Americans, Simmons was selected for the SAFER AR Act, according to a news release.

Steve Wade, Simmons' executive vice president and assistant general counsel, led associates and a task force of lawmakers and banking professionals to collaborate, research and draft SAFER AR Act (HB 1391).

The SAFER AR Act gives financial institutions the authority to recognize, delay and report financial exploitation of senior citizens and people with disabilities in Arkansas.

"Simmons Bank and our employees are always working to find new and innovative ways to make a difference in our community," said Wade. "We are honored and grateful to accept this award for our efforts."

Wade's leadership was instrumental in collaborating, researching, and drafting this law to provide protection to the elderly and people with disabilities, according to the release.

"We received many strong entries this year but Simmons Bank and its work with the SAFER ACT put them out among the pack," said Lindsay Torrico, executive director of ABA Foundation. "It's wonderful to see an organization identify a need within its community and immediately get to work. We applaud Simmons Bank for its unwavering commitment to community and hope others throughout the industry will be inspired to give back and drive community change."

Bloom tennis tourney, bash set

The Bloom Fall Tennis Tournament and Bash will be held Oct. 6 at the Bloom Tennis Center in Central Park, 2101 S. Hickory St. All matches will begin at 9 a.m. The entry deadline is 10 p.m. Oct. 2.

Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation and the Pine Bluff Tennis Association will sponsor the event.

Entry fees are $25 for single adults and doubles teams and $10 for youth under 18. All proceeds will benefit the youth tennis development programs at Bloom, according to a news release.

All matches will be played using the PROSET format and USTA rules will apply to match play. Entry forms and details are available at Follow@PBParksNRec-Park on Facebook or by text: (501) 960-5237 for Fred Toney.

Suicide prevention effort thanks sponsors

The D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project thanks the sponsors of its inaugural gala. The gala is slated for Sept. 24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center and is sold out, according to a news release.

Sponsors include Arkansas BlueCross Blue Shield, Jefferson Regional Foundation, Rice Clinic, Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare System, and the Arkansas Minority Health Commission, according to a news release.

"We are sold out 350 strong!" said Kymara Seals, visionary and founder of DSOP. "We are so excited about our upcoming gala. Our board of directors and gala steering committee have worked diligently the past six months to present an outstanding production while at the same time promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention! Thank you for a sold out event!"

For details about DSOP, contact Kenetta Ridgell at (870) 818-7993.

Virtual veterans job fair set

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the national virtual All Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve, according to a news release.

More than 20 employers will be on-site representing a range of industries with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. Veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their VA benefits and claims assistance -- all free.

To register for the job fair, go to success.recruitmilitary.com. To access other free resources visit jobs.dav.org.