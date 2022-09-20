Marriage Licenses

Susan Callahan, 32, and Robert Zimmer-Thomasch, 36, both of Little Rock.

Sadie Carrell, 21, of Sherwood and David Batte, 24, of Maumelle.

Alisha Surratt, 34, and Dominix Fonzie, 30, both of Jacksonville.

Marissa Godwin, 21, and Daniel Gonzalez Urrutia, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Valerie Seese, 24, and Jacob Morello, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Brandi Allen, 44, and Louie West, 50, both of Milwaukee, Wis.

Ashley Williams, 26, and Tinell Williams, 42, both of Little Rock.

Nathan Boozer, 40, of Vilonia and Misty Hosman, 40, of Conway.

Broderick Carr, 41, and Cassondra Martin, 32, both of Jacksonville.

Lindsey Abels, 28, and Richard Holloway, 28, both of Little Rock.

Leslie Harmon, 43, and Ryhs Branman, 62, both of Little Rock.

Estefani Gomez, 24, and Saul Olmos, 26, both of Little Rock.

Christina Dodds, 28, and Shaun Harper, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Madison Ellis, 26, and Jordan Bird, 32, both of Little Rock.

Xavier Herrera, 19, and Kalissa Campbell, 20, both of Maumelle.

Eddy Sanchez, 25, and Diana Guzman, 25, both of Floral.

Reed Means, 34, and Jennifer Reekie, 36, both of St. Peters, Mo.

William Crittenden, 31, and Haylie Reed, 30, both of Little Rock.

Marcus Tims, 40, and Dawntish Flowers, 34, both of North Little Rock.

Jeri Matthews, 25, and Bryce Berry, 29, both of Sheridan.

Christine Tourville, 36, and Rosemary Pacheco, 30, both of Jacksonville.

Lauren Smith, 26, and Alexander Foot, 27, both of Little Rock.

Jasmine Debose, 23, of Sherwood and Glen Mitchell, 25, of North Little Rock.

Brandi Horton, 30, of Little Rock and Grant Troillet, 30, of Conway.

Divorces

FILED

22-3330. Michael White v. Kasey White.

22-3335. Luis Martinez v. Mayra Sanchez.

22-3336. Gwen Brown v. Michael Brown.

22-3337. Brian Wright v. Patricia Wright.

22-330. Toni Dickerson v . Randy Hamilton.

GRANTED

21-1697. Lindsey Hendricks v. Todd Hendricks.

22-1417. Chelsie Cummins v. Acie Cummins.

22-2188. Michelle Jenkins v. Sean Jenkins.

22-2806. Shaneka Jackson v. Quentin Brimley.