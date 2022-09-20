Deputies: Man dead after shooting in Pulaski County

A dead man was found in a vehicle on Monday evening, Pulaski County authorities said.

Deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound around 11:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Dobby Drive, a tweet from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office states.

Authorities were responding to a call about a shooting in the area when they found the man, the post states.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information about the shooting call their non-emergency phone line at (501) 340-6963.