Eight million bombs

The feds keep putting out numbers on fentanyl, and they keep popping. The numbers, that is.

More than 107,000 Americans died in overdoses last year. Maybe two-thirds of those from fentanyl poisoning.

Many never meant to take fentanyl at all. It's being sneaked into pills, in many cases without the user knowing. The DEA says cartels in Mexico press the stuff into counterfeit pills and smuggle them across the border. And a kid at a party in Arkansas drops dead.

Or thousands of kids.

We were reading deep down into a story by Dale Ellis in Friday's newspaper about a woman who pleaded guilty in a drug case. In part of the story, which had nothing to do with her, Dale Ellis included some numbers the Drug Enforcement Administration had put out before, as a way, perhaps, of explaining the dangers of fentanyl:

"According to the [Centers for Disease Control] a dose of fentanyl as little as two milligrams is enough to kill most people. The DEA said that in 2021, 40 percent of the counterfeit pills tested by the agency contained lethal doses of fentanyl, and that same year, more than 20 million counterfeit pills were imported into the U.S. by the Mexican drug cartels."

Let's peel back some of these layers.

There were 20 million counterfeit pills (that the DEA knows of, or at least estimates) coming over the border. Of the pills the DEA could catch, and of those tested, 40 percent had enough fentanyl to kill somebody. If we can extrapolate a bit, and assuming that 40 percent would hold up if every pill were tested . . . .

That's eight million time bombs. Just waiting to go off.

Can you image the national response if another nation had buried eight million landmines across this country? Or if that other nation had launched eight million artillery rounds across our southern border? And they tended to fall on young people?

Tonight would be a good night to have a sit-down with the kids. Cartels are hiding fatal amounts of an extremely risky drug in pills that look like something that came out of Aunt Judy's medicine cabinet. Don't take an aspirin at a party. Don't take an aspirin anywhere else unless you know the source. And the guy who knows your cousin's best friend isn't a good source.

That 107,000 overdoses last year? That was a record amount. Two-thirds of them might never have heard the word "fentanyl."

That's something else to talk about tonight.