Getting his Stefon

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes, including three to Stefon Diggs, and the Buffalo Bills rolled past Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans 41-7 in their home opener Monday night.

The Bills followed a season-opening 31-10 rout of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams by throttling an opponent that has been their nemesis in each of the past two seasons. Fullback Reggie Gilliam and linebacker Matt Milano, with a 43-yard interception return, also scored touchdowns for Buffalo.

Allen topped 300 yards passing for the 15th time of his career, completing 26 of 38 attempts for 317 yards, and sat out the entire fourth quarter. Diggs had 12 catches for 148 yards. He has exceeded 100 yards in each of his first two games, a feat accomplished previously for the Bills only by Hall of Famer Andre Reed.

"When we execute, how we know we're supposed to execute, success typically leads to success," Allen said. "We're just trying to be the best version of ourselves."

The Bills have topped 30 points twice after doing so nine times last year. Their defense limited Tennessee to 182 yards of offense and 12 first downs, while registering 2 sacks and forcing 4 turnovers.

The Titans, coming off a 21-20 season-opening loss to the New York Giants, opened 0-2 for the first time since 2012.

The two-time defending AFC South champions face numerous questions about a defense that gave up 313 yards passing a week after allowing 238 yards rushing. Meantime, Henry and their offense continue to sputter.

The two-time rushing champion was limited to 25 yards on 13 carries while scoring on a 2-yard plunge.

"We got our [butts] kicked, plain and simple," Coach Mike Vrabel said after the most lopsided loss in his four-plus seasons coaching the Titans. "They outplayed us and they outcoached us, and that's the definition of it. We're going to go back to work and try to figure out how to win a football game."

Injuries affected both teams, the most serious involving Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, who hurt his neck in a troubling collision with a teammate and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The Bills said Jackson had full movement in his limbs.

Coach Sean McDermott said Jackson was still awaiting test results. The entire Bills team gathered around Jackson as he was loaded into an ambulance on the field.

"You go from being a coach to just a human. That's a real moment," McDermott said. "Just praying for him. It's an unfortunate situation."

Otherwise, the two-time defending AFC East champion Bills continued making a splash in their second consecutive prime-time appearance, while at the same time easing frustrations of the past, including a 42-16 loss to Tennessee in 2020.

Still stung by memories of Allen being stuffed for no gain on fourth down near the goal line in the final seconds of the last season's loss 34-31 loss in which Buffalo squandered a seven-point fourth-quarter lead, the Bills scored on their opening drive and never looked back.

"When you can play a game like that, it doesn't matter who it's against," Allen said. "That's a good team that we played. It's a very well-coached team. For us to go do that was great."

Up 10-7, Allen and Diggs took over by connecting for two touchdowns spanning halftime. Faking left, Allen found Diggs in an opening for a 4-yard touchdown with a minute remaining in the second quarter.

Allen and Diggs then blew the game open by connecting on a 46-yard touchdown on Buffalo's first possession of the second half. Given time in the pocket, Allen threw a perfectly placed pass to Diggs, who reached out to catch the ball before tumbling head-first into the end zone.

The wheels fell off for the Titans, who were outscored 24-0 in the third quarter. Tennessee rookie Kyle Philips muffed a punt for a second consecutive week, and Ryan Tannehill threw interceptions on consecutive possessions.

Tannehill finished 11 of 20 for 117 yards and was benched following Milano's interception with 3:49 left in the third quarter. Rookie Malik Willis took over late.

Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, second from left, celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen, second from right, after they connected for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)



Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) runs back an interception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)



Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs gestures to fans after catching a pass for a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans' Tre Avery (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)



Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans' Tre Avery (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)



Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)



Buffalo Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (49) sacks Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)



Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry, right, rushes past Buffalo Bills' Christian Benford during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)



Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to throw a pass as Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

