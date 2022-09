High school football tile - from the Calhoun-McCallie game before the start of a game. / Matt Hamilton

High school football top performers Braylon Anderson, Hazen, 16-125 rushing, 3 TDs Ronny Anokye, Little Rock Christian, 35-135 rushing, 1 TD Heath Ballance, 28-199 rushing Chris Bell, Gentry, 17-21 passing, 309 yards, 5 TDs, 3 rushing TDs CJ Brown, Bentonville, 6-137 receiving, 1 TD Luke Buchanan, Springdale Har-Ber, 11-18 passing, 123 yards, 17-100 rushing, 2 TDs DeAndra Burns, El Dorado, 8-108 receiving, 2 TDs Tayler Coffey, Lonoke, blocked punt for TD, fumble rec. TD Matthew Contreras, Hot Springs, 15-25 passing, 376 yards, 8 TDs Ethan Cruce, Dumas, 2 INTs, 7 tackles Caleb Cunningham, Searcy, 9-155 receiving, 1 TD Garrion Curry, Magnolia, 27-144 rushing. 2 TDs Abram Davis, Fountain Lake, 7-123 rushing, 2 TDs Noah Dejarnatt, Shiloh Christian, 12 tackles, 2 sacks Chris Edwards, Heber Springs, 18 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 sack Monterrio Elston, Little Rock Parkview, 8-118 receiving, 3 TDs Josh Ficklin, Bentonville, 17-142 rushing, 2 TDs Dennis Gaines, East Poinsett County, 13-326 rushing, 3 TDs Ridge Gordon-Swofford, Green Forrest, 28-149 rushing, 2 TDs Tre Hopkins, Nashville, 22-121 rushing, 1 TD Hunter Houston, Greenwood, 12-15 passing, 162 yards, 4 TDs Luke King, Hazen, 246 passing yards, 91 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 10 tackles Dede Johnson jr., Searcy, 22-229 rushing, 5-92 receiving, 4 TDs Dominic Keeton, Little Rock Catholic, 22-129 rushing Kendrick Martin, Lake Hamilton, 17-111 rushing Brock McCoy, Jonesboro, 10-175 rushing, 1 TD Owen Miller, Harding Academy, 22-29 passing, 312 yards, 4 TDs Donovyn Omolo, Conway, 26-37 passing, 375 yards, 5 TDs Jude Onuoha, Little Rock Parkview, 3 sacks Bryce Perkins, Van Buren, 14-17 passing, 197 yards, 3 TDs, 1 rushing TD Sloan Perrin, Nashville, 15-19 passing, 134 yards, 25-150 rushing, 3 TDs Shadarious Plummer, El Dorado, 9-100 rushing,1 TD Octavious Rhodes, Hot Springs, 7-179 receiving, 5 TDs Omarion Robinson, Little Rock Parkview, 9 tackles, 1 passing TD Sam Sanders, Little Rock Catholic, 13-20 passing, 182 yards, 8-34 rushing, 4 TDs Jabrae Shaw, Mills, 2 INTs Jalen Smith, Marion, 16-117 rushing, 2 TDs Talan Smith, Prescott, 8 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 FFs, 1 INT Ashton Stewart, Springdale Har-Ber, 11 tackles, 1 INT Jackson Taylor, Hector, 21-35 passing, 233 yards, 9-43 rushing, 2 TDs; 4-4 extra points, 1-2 FG Will Thyer, Jonesboro, 11 tackles, 1 INT Jack Vines, Vilonia, 11-147 receiving, 1 TD Walker Ward, Walnut Ridge, 24-135 rushing, 1 TD Kai Watson, Walnut Ridge, 13-153 rushing, 1 TD; 2 INTs Walker White, Little Rock Christian, 18-32 passing, 274 yards, 13-107 passing, 5 TDs Bo Williams, Shiloh Christian, 27-98 rushing, 3 TDs Eli Wisdom, Shiloh Christian, 20-30 passing, 249 yards, 17-153 rushing, 3 TDs Grant Wren, Melbourne, 9-120 receiving, 2 TDs Chris Young, Newport, 19-114 rushing, 2 TDs

Print Headline: High school football top performers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content