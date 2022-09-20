• Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, must face a defamation suit filed by voting machine maker Smartmatic because the firm reasonably claimed his statements saying it participated in a conspiracy to rig the 2020 election were made with "actual malice," a federal judge ruled.

• Elizabeth Scherer, the judge overseeing the penalty trial of Parkland, Fla., school shooter Nikolas Cruz, rejected a motion to step down by the gunman's attorneys and noted that the request was legally insufficient.

• Brendon Daugherty, 35, of Coon Rapids, Minn., was charged with threatening to murder a U.S. senator and interstate transmission of a threat after he was accused of leaving threatening voicemail messages at the senator's field office, according to court records.

• Vladyslav Zhaivoronok, a 29-year-old who lost a leg and an eye defending Mariupol, Ukraine, told attendees at a Ukrainian heritage festival in Washington, D.C., that "all of my friends still in Russian prisons have died."

• Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville, Ind., who prosecutors say abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street near Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to child endangerment, and a kidnapping charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement, officials said.

• Leslie Hicks, a self-described conservative Democrat from McLennan County, Texas, said she disapproves of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and "men making the decision of how I should live my life" in the Lone Star State, where a trigger ban on abortions went into effect.

• Alea Little, 24, of St. Louis was charged with child endangerment after her 21-month-old son crawled out of bed, found a gun on a TV stand and fatally shot himself.

• Andrew Warren, Democratic state attorney in Hillsborough County, Fla., will remain out of office while his case against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis claiming that his removal violated his free speech rights moves to trial, a federal judge ruled.

• Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice's civil-rights division, wrote in a letter that the agency's investigation of employment practices at the Kansas City Police Department is based on information that suggests the Missouri force might be "engaged in certain employment practices that discriminate against Black officers and applicants."