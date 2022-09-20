J.C. Penney to replace Sephora

J.C. Penney Beauty, the retailer's own beauty department created to replace departing Sephora, is ready to be rolled out to hundreds of stores.

Starting in October, J.C. Penney Co. said it will add its J.C. Penney Beauty to 300 stores by early 2023, and then 300 more by spring 2023. The first batch includes J.C. Penney stores in Denton, El Paso, Fort Worth, Frisco, Houston, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas.

The Texas-based retailer last October debuted its beauty concept that it created with Thirteen Lune, an inclusive e-commerce site selling new Black, Indigenous and people of color-founded brands.

Sephora didn't renew its 15-year contract with J.C. Penney and moved its in-store shops to stores of Kohl's Corp., which has said it plans to put Sephora in all 1,100 of its stores. About 600 are open now.

Target Corp. has been adding in-store shops by Ulta Beauty Inc. to its stores.

For a while longer, Sephora shops are in both Kohl's and J.C. Penney stores. Sephora's contract with J.C. Penney ends this year, and its shops will continue to operate through the transition to the new J.C. Penney Beauty experience.

J.C. Penney's new shops, which launched last year in 10 stores, sell 250 brands with more than 60 created by Black, Indigenous and people of color, and/or female founders.

"Inclusivity is core to J.C. Penney. We exist to celebrate and serve diverse, working families across America, which is why we are leading the charge to foster beauty inclusivity on a national scale," said Michelle Wlazlo, chief merchandising officer for J.C. Penney.

"By creating a fully ownable beauty experience, J.C. Penney can quickly adapt and respond to our customers' wants and needs," Wlazlo said. "Last year's preview launch allowed us to learn from our customers and evolve the J.C. Penney Beauty experience."

J.C. Penney is pitching its new beauty departments as a complement to its 630 hair salons, which it said employ 5,000 stylists with knowledge to work with various hair textures. It's also providing education for customers and its stylists to help low-income cancer patients with hair loss care through a partnership with San Francisco-based nonprofit HairToStay.

Since its 2020 bankruptcy reorganization, J.C. Penney has been operating its corporate office mostly from a closed store in Lewisville, Texas, but has plans to move back into leased space in its former headquarters on Legacy Drive in Plano later this year.

J.C. Penney was purchased out of bankruptcy by the two largest U.S. mall operators, Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc.