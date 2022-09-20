City manager says Little Rock will not pursue purchase of employee's property for homeless center

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore informed the mayor and city board members in a memo on Tuesday that the city will not move forward with a proposed purchase of a municipal employee's property on West 32nd Street.

The announcement came after the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Sunday reported that two appraisals commissioned by Little Rock had indicated the market value of the property was significantly lower than the sum the city was recently prepared to pay in order to eventually construct a homeless shelter and micro-home village at the site.

"After further review of the documents submitted by Housing and Neighborhood Programs regarding the property at 3101 West 32nd Street for a homeless village, the City will not move forward with the purchase of this location," Moore wrote in his memo on Tuesday.

"City Staff will continue to work to find a viable location for this very much needed service for those individuals needing housing and related opportunities."

Moore delayed consideration earlier this month of a resolution before the city board to authorize the purchase of the 3.53-acre property and its roughly 8,000-square-foot commercial building located at 3101 W. 32nd St. for $460,000.

The property is owned by Rickey M. Evans Sr., who works in the Housing and Neighborhood Programs Department as a community development rehabilitation administrator. Evans acquired the property in 2018 for $55,000, records show.

The two city-commissioned appraisals conducted by Ferstl Valuation Services and MAC Valuation Group put the West 32nd Street property's as-is market value at $85,000 and $65,000, respectively.

