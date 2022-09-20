LR home standoff

ends with 1 arrest

The Little Rock Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team took into custody someone who was barricaded inside a home in the city's Briarwood neighborhood.

Police had been called to 13 Templin Trail sometime after 6:30 p.m. Monday. The department's special unit set up its team outside the home and began negotiations with the suspect. The identity of the individual and other details regarding the approximately two-hour standoff were not released late Monday.