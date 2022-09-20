Man arrested and charged in Monday robbery after Little Rock standoff

A standoff with Little Rock SWAT officers led to a man being arrested and charged in a Monday robbery at a pharmacy, police said.

Zachary Moran, 35, faces aggravated robbery and theft of property charges, according to a release from the city’s Police Department.

Officers responded to Heartland RX Pharmacy 11414 W. Markham St., around 1:30 p.m. According to the release, Moran entered the store with a handgun demanding benzodiazepines. A report states he was in the pharmacy for about a minute and left with a cardboard box that contained the medication.

A witness reported Moran left the store in a Kia parked on the west side of the building. No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

During the investigation, detectives said they located Moran on Templin Trail. Authorities requested help from SWAT officers after attempting to get him out of the residence multiple times.

Moran remains in custody as of Tuesday without bond, according to the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.











