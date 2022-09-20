ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Movies at MacArthur’ series covers Battle of Britain





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

FILM: Battle of Britain

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, screens the documentary "Thirteen Hours That Saved Britain," 6:30 p.m. today, part of its "Movies at MacArthur" series. The film covers the start of the Battle of Britain, Sept. 15, 1940, a bloody contest fought entirely in the skies over Britain that led to Hitler's first major defeat. Admission, popcorn and beverages are free. Call (501) 376-4602.

LITERATURE: Prize-winning author

The Central Arkansas Library System has awarded the 2022 Booker Worthen Literary Prize to University of Central Arkansas emeritus professor of history Kenneth C. Barnes for his book "The Ku Klux Klan in 1920s Arkansas" (University of Arkansas Press). The prize, which includes a $2,000 stipend, goes each year "to the best work, fiction or nonfiction, by an author living in Arkansas," according to a library system news release.

The book focuses on the widespread influence the Klan had throughout the state during most of the 1920s. It has also earned Barnes the 2022 J.G. Ragsdale Book Award from the Arkansas Historical Association, for best book-length study in Arkansas history.

This is Barnes' second Worthen Prize; the library system also awarded him in 2017 for "Anti-Catholicism in Arkansas: How Politicians, the Press, the Klan, and Religious Leaders Imagined an Enemy." The prize was established in 1999 in memory of banker William Booker Worthen, a 22-year member of the library system board of trustees.

TICKETS: Cirque Christmas

"A Magical Cirque Christmas," a combination of cirque, comedy, music and magic, takes the stage for two Arkansas shows:

◼️ 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. $45-$67.50. (501) 244-8800

◼️ 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at the First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. $39-$84. (870) 444-3007

The Guardian of Time, who manages the changing of the seasons with his giant magical clock, can't quite get into the seasonal spirit; when an optimistic, magical Christmas fairy (played by comedic magician Lucy Darling) tries to help, she causes time to go haywire when she breaks the clock.

Visit MagicalCirqueChristmas.com.

Comic Carrington

Comedian Rodney Carrington brings his "Let Me In!" tour to Arkansas for three shows:

◼️ 7 p.m. Dec. 29, ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Second St., Fort Smith. Tickets are $46-$66, $196 VIP (premium seat, tour laminate, post-show meet-and-greet with Carrington), plus fees. (479) 788-8932

◼️ 7 p.m. Dec. 30, First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. Tickets are $49.50-$69.50. (870) 972-2781

◼️ 7 p.m. Dec. 31 (New Year's Eve), Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Tickets are $49.50-$69.50, $199 VIP. (501) 244-8800.

Visit ticketmaster.com.



