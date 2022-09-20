Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

• Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an onstage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center. In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into. In a video message posted Sunday on Twitter, he said the fall "got me pretty good." He said he'd just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication. "I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis," Malone said. "Next time I'm around this way we're going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs." There should be no implications for the rest of the tour.

• After director Woody Allen hinted at retirement, his representative quickly walked back the director's comment Monday. Allen told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia over the weekend that he no longer intended to make movies and would instead focus on writing short stories and a novel. After news of the comment spread across the industry, Allen's camp squashed the claim. "Woody Allen never said he was retiring, nor did he say he was writing another novel," Allen's representative told Variety in a statement. "He said he was thinking about not making films as making films that go straight, or very quickly to streaming platforms is not so enjoyable for him." Leading up to production of his latest film "Wasp 22," currently shooting in Paris, Allen previously hinted at retirement, telling Alec Baldwin during an Instagram Live, "I'm going to make another one [this fall] and I'll see how I feel." There have been other hints at retirement. While discussing his forthcoming film with French Sunday paper Le Journal du Dimanche, Allen had said "it might be the last one," Deadline reported in July. Allen's collection of short stories, "Zero Gravity," published earlier this year amid sexual abuse allegations highlighted in "Allen v. Farrow." The Emmy-nominated four-part documentary series details Allen's alleged predatory sexual behavior toward his daughter Dylan Farrow. Farrow accused Allen of abuse in 1992, but amid the #MeToo movement, the case was brought under new scrutiny. Allen has denied the claim.