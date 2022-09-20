Long-term debt

on credit cards up

More U.S. consumers are saddled with credit-card debts for longer periods of time, according to a survey, struggling to pay down amid high inflation and rising interest rates.

Sixty percent of credit-card debtors say they have been in credit-card debt for at least a year, up from 50% a year ago, CreditCards.com said in a report Monday. The share of those who have been in debt for over two years also increased, to 40% from 32%, according to the online credit-card marketplace.

With inflation exceeding wage gains, more households have relied on revolving debt. Consumers in their 20s and 30s, and those in the lowest income brackets are more likely than older generations to carry a balance to cover daily expenses such as groceries, child care or utilities, the report shows.

Although total credit-card balances remain slightly lower than before the pandemic, decades-high inflation has taken a toll on the precarious finances of many U.S. households.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

JBS to pay $20M

in pork price suit

OMAHA, Neb. -- JBS SA has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit with consumers who accused the company of conspiring with other meat companies to inflate the price of pork.

A federal judge in Minnesota approved the latest settlement in these price-fixing lawsuits last week. The judge also ruled that nearly $7 million of the settlement will go to the plaintiffs' lawyers.

It is one of several price-fixing lawsuits making their way through the courts. Meat producers have also been accused of inflating beef and chicken prices.

JBS agreed to pay restaurants and caterers $12.75 million as part of a different settlement in the lawsuit, and Smithfield Foods Inc. agreed to pay two different groups of pork purchasers $83 million and $42 million in two different settlements.

JBS officials didn't immediately respond to questions about the latest settlement, but JBS didn't admit any wrongdoing as part of the deal. The lead attorneys for the plaintiffs also didn't immediately respond.

The pork lawsuit remains pending against other major producers, including Hormel Foods Corp. and Tyson Foods Inc.

-- The Associated Press

State index finishes

with gain of 20.33

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 774.51, up 20.33.

"U.S. stocks managed a nice rally towards the end of Monday's session, despite the September [drop in] builder confidence [that] missed estimates, [now the] lowest since 2014 excluding depths of pandemic," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.