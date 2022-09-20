NWA outdoor briefs

Explore wetland prairie

The 2022 NWA Wetland Ecology Tour, hosted annually by the south-central chapter of the Society of Wetland Scientists, will be held Saturday at Wilson Springs Preserve in Fayetteville. There will be hikes led by local experts in botany, ornithology, herpetology, and aquatic ecology.

Patrons should arrive at 8:30 a.m. with hikes taking place from 9 a.m. to noon. Parking is near the trailhead on the south side of Sam's Club parking lot.

Wilson Springs Preserve is a 121-acre wet prairie remnant and is considered Fayetteville's largest permanently protected wetland. There is a rich mixture of habitats including, streams, wetlands, tallgrass prairie and oak savanna. The preserve is home to more than 300 different plant species and over 180 different species of birds, as well as several species of conservation concern such as the Arkansas darter.

This year's event is a fundraiser for the Society of Wetland Scientists and the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust. Coffee and donuts will be provided and door prizes will be given away.

Hike Fitzgerald Mountain

Hill 'N Dale hiking club will hike Thursday along Stage Coach, Coyote Cave, Fitzgerald and Butterfield Trails on Fitzgerald Mountain in Springdale. The hike is a 4.7 mile loop hike.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested should contact Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. Visit bvhikingclub.com for more information.

Catch catfish in Centerton

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a family fishing derby from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Centerton Lake in Centerton.

Game and Fish will stock the lake with channel catfish. Fishing is open to all ages. Anglers should provide their own tackle, bait and container to take their fish home.

Work honors Public Lands Day

A volunteer outdoor work day in observance of Public Lands Day will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Chores include planting native wildflowers, removing invasive plants and sprucing up existing gardens near the visitor center. Please arrive promptly at 8:30 a.m. for instructions. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.

Sign up with volunteer coordinator Avery Blair, avery.blair@arkansas.gov to help out.

Field trips for families, students

Osage Park in Bentonville will host free wetland expedition field trips for children and adults from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Oct. 1.

Trips will visit various stations in the park to learn about macro-invertebrates, beaver dams, erosion, water quality, invasive species management and more.

Wetland field trips for seventh-grade classrooms will cover the same topics. They will be offered from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 12-14. Visit peelcompton.org to register for the all-ages trips or to register a seventh-grade classroom.

Roses win at Beaver Lake

Mike and Caitlyn Rose won the Guys and Gals bass tournament held Sept. 11 at Beaver Lake. Their tournament limit of four bass weighed 6.49 pounds.

Jeremy and Amber Brewer were second with three bass at 5.56 pounds. Tad and Michaela Beccard placed third with four bass at 5.11 pounds. Paul McNabb and Crissy Waldhoer had big bass at 3.2 pounds.

Walk Pea Ridge battlefield

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join a walk on Sept. 28 at Pea Ridge National Military Park.

Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the visitors center 15930 U.S. 62 East in Garfield. The park charges an entrance fee or you can use your senior pass. Participants will choose either a 6- or 11-kilometer walk. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call 479-381-9366.

Forest comes alive

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host The Living Forest event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Guided hikes on the 0.25-mile Ozark Plateau Trail will feature volunteers in fun costumes as various animals of the forest. They'll explain to children and adults why they're important to the forest and what people can do to help them. Hikes with no more than 15 people depart the visitor center every five minutes.

Hikes are geared for children ages 4-7. Children are encouraged to wear costumes if they'd like. Children and adults can make crafts while waiting for their hike to start. After each hike, s'mores and cider will be served in the outdoor education pavilion.

Check in at the visitor center no later than 3 p.m. For details call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.