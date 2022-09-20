100 years ago

Sept. 20, 1922

MOUNTAIN HOME -- The local post office was robbed Sunday night, the thieves getting away with $200 in cash and several checks belonging to I. J. Morris, postmaster. The only clue is large footprints at the back of the building. They gained entrance by prying open a rear window. A car was heard to go north out of town at a late hour last night and it is supposed that this car carried the yeggs. They opened the safe by working the combination.

50 years ago

Sept. 20, 1972

• Officials of Arkansas Children's Hospital Tuesday disclosed plans for a new multimillion-dollar Children's Medical Center to be built on the University of Arkansas Medical Center grounds. Details of the proposal remain indefinite, however, since no study by consultants has been undertaken. Dr. Robert E. Merrill, director of Children's Hospital and head of the Department of Pediatrics at the Medical Center, said officials were "looking at" a facility of 150 to 175 beds, about the size of the existing Children's Hospital at 804 Wolfe Street.

25 years ago

Sept. 20, 1997

• State lawmakers tried Friday to disassociate themselves from colleagues who have received state jobs or lucrative state contracts, saying they are embarrassed. The news that state Rep. Wayne Wagner, D-Manila, and two other lawyers with ties to the Legislature had received $750,000 in grants without bids was the final blow for many lawmakers. "It makes us look like money-grabbers," said state Rep. Dennis Young, D-Texarkana. "And we're not." "The public has had enough of this kind of home cooking," said state Sen. Stanley Russ, D-Conway. "Most of the members of the Legislature would have never tolerated these type of things, had we known," said state Sen. Jay Bradford, D-Pine Bluff.

10 years ago

Sept. 20, 2012

JONESBORO -- A picture frame rested on a greeting table outside the Hames Room inside the Convocation Center containing a portrait of Terry Mohajir, who in 1992 was a strong safety for Arkansas State with a square jaw and jet black hair. Next to it was another frame with another image of Mohajir, only with silver hair, a softer jaw line and clad in a white dress shirt and red tie. Two decades after he arrived as a transfer from Butler County (Kan.) Community College, Mohajir, 42, returned Wednesday to take over as the school's athletic director after almost two years as an associate athletic at the University of Kansas. "I'm actually right back where I started my career," Mohajir said, holding back tears. "I'm so excited to be back." Six weeks after Dean Lee was reassigned to ASU's fundraising arm, school officials said they found a hire with a deep background in fundraising, facility upgrades and a depth of experience ranging from modest mid-majors to a elite BCS programs. "This guy gets it," ASU System President Charles Welch said. "He gets what it takes at a high-level program and what it takes at an emerging program."